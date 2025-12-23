your weirdo friend
a word of caution
A recording from your weirdo friend's live video
36 mins ago
your weirdo friend
48:28
3 Community Calls to Action for Renee Good
In the face of despair, we don't collapse. We organize!
Jan 8
your weirdo friend
A People’s Filibuster (Part 6/6)
A recording from your weirdo friend's live video
Jan 7
your weirdo friend
1:30:38
An Open Letter to Military Leaders Who Are "Afraid to Speak Out"
I’m a community college prof who got run out of my home by Christo-fascists, and I’m actively being run out of my job for standing up for democracy.
Jan 6
your weirdo friend
gender segregation in sports benefits cisgender men
A recording from your weirdo friend's live video
Jan 6
your weirdo friend
31:48
A People’s Filibuster (Part 5 of 6)
A recording from your weirdo friend's live video
Jan 6
your weirdo friend
1:31:10
A People’s Filibuster (Part 4 1/2)
A recording from your weirdo friend's live video
Jan 5
your weirdo friend
1:47:39
A People’s Filibuster (Part 4 of 6)
A recording from your weirdo friend's live video
Jan 4
your weirdo friend
1:53:33
A People’s Filibuster, Part 3 (of 6)
A recording from your weirdo friend's live video
Jan 4
your weirdo friend
1:45:41
A People’s Filibuster (Part 2/6)
A recording from your weirdo friend's live video
Jan 3
your weirdo friend
56:20
a people’s filibuster (part 1)
join your weirdo friend in a people's filibuster for democracy
Jan 3
your weirdo friend
51:09
December 2025
dear alyssa milano
we don't have to pretend like this isn't all nuts
Dec 23, 2025
your weirdo friend
35:45
