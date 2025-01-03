who the heck am i?

a puppet spirited by the ghost of samuel langhorne clemens––sometimes creative, rarely fictional, unfashionably hopeful, hopefully practical, and unwaveringly invested in the common muppet. into chickens. big weirdo.

why subscribe?

people who spend time with this weirdo sometimes say they feel less afraid and more capable of their agency as a consequence of our companionship. i am neither afraid of grief, nor am i fearful of wonder. i believe there is always something we can do to help, and i believe that is why we’re here. i am as fallible as the next muppet, but my intention here is to speak from a place of connection, creativity, compassion, courage, and curiosity. subscribe to get a little vitamin sesame street in your inbox.

looking for a bunch of good-hearted weirdo friends?

you’ve come to the right place. check in with your weirdo friend for informal chats about inventive, practical ways to get involved in your local community. video may be in our future; we’re looking for the right muppet.