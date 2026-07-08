your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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MI Dem Senate Debate LIVE

Evan Stern Beamed Me up to a Post-Debate Afterparty
✨your weirdo friend✨'s avatar
Evan Stern's avatar
✨your weirdo friend✨ and Evan Stern
Jul 08, 2026

Shout out to my friend, Evan Stern, who beamed me up into the afterparty to talk to you about how politicians use words to try and disoriented you, distract you, and manage your expectations. As I told Evan last night:

I love teaching people the arts of persuasion to help them see how things are being framed, so they can think for themselves. showing people how they are being rhetorically led so that they can make informed decisions themselves, see through the bullshit, and hold onto their Certain Thoughts.

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