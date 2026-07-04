jack smith is a goddamn coward

Y’all, before you comment: Consider that mainstream media creates “fan culture” around political figures precisely so that you cheer them on like they’re your besties without substantively engaging with their place in abusive systems of power. This dynamic is especially dangerous, because it encourages you to develop para-social relationships with political and media figures in a way that gives abusers cover and encourages you to lash out at the glaringly few people diligent enough to actually read the public record and assess political figures’ place in a larger political ecosystem. I implore you to remember that oligarchs bought out our media landscape, including Substack, for a reason, and it’s not out of the goodness of their hearts but, rather, to limit the frames through which you view power. Fascism is enabled through fan culture, glossy propaganda, and people who learn to accept the narratives handed to them without engaging in critical thinking. If you do not have the emotional or intellectual bandwidth to engage with my offerings: move on.

Jack Smith is no patriot. He’s a sellout. He’s holding the line for power, not for people. He’s doing the exact opposite of what Victor Frankl instructs us to do when a tyrant rears his ugly head: Smith is protecting the institution over his people. He has forfeited his moral compass for institutional status, and the people who will pay for his cowardice are the most vulnerable. You can do something about that, though. You can vocally call his ass out and push him to act in right relationship.

YWF’s Show Notes