nope, HCR is not right about economics

To every person tempted to jump down my throat for mentioning that HCR is, like all human beings, fallible and sometimes wrong about things, please take a breath. Take a walk, journal about it, and shake it off. People are wrong all the time; it’s the human condition. If one of your social media faves cannot be wrong, you’re putting them on a pedestal— and that’s exactly how we got to this sunken place to begin with.

jesus hubert hoover tap-dancing christ. engage with my video first before unloading on me, and, barring that, skip it and move on.

Getting mad at a random blogger for saying a famous white woman is wrong about something, when that white woman is, in fact wrong, and her wrongness about that thing is rooted in a lack of curiosity about a complex world of precarity she has never had to inhabit… is an entire vibe. Just because you like people doesn’t mean they can’t be wrong about things. Rallying around people like they’re defenseless babes in the woods who must be defended from being wrong is exactly how we got here.

Btw, I’m also wrong about shit sometimes. Call me on it, and i address and correct it. That’s what adults do. I don’t need someone to “defend my honor” because i got something wrong; neither does the famous white woman you watch twice a week.

It’s not “divisive” to claim someone is wrong about something. Shutting down someone by labeling them as “divisive” for pointing out that someone else is wrong about something is certainly not a community building exercise— it does, however, look a lot like how privilege has always insulated itself from critique. If your unity requires other people’s silence, what you’re defending is a system rooted in coercive control.

If I critique one of your para-social icons and you see that as “divisive,” instead of my steadfast insistence that words mean things and precision matters, go ahead and put me in your villains list. That’s fine. Villains are interesting characters with edgy haircuts. Know this: the only thing tone-policing me is going to do is make me louder because, like all human beings, I don’t appreciate being lectured by bobbleheads who refuse to onboard new information in defense of the sanctity of their fan base.

Thank you Jason Gael, LeftieProf, PJ Schuster, Mnera, Karen Silkworm, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.