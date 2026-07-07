open letter to white men: grow the fuck up

This livestream was a debrief reflecting on Christopher Armitage’s glasshole-ing me without my consent, dealing with the fallout of his flying monkeys, having to address his faux-pology on loop, and him deleting a paper trail demonstrating his harm. You can check out the original blog here, if you like wading deep into the archives of people’s messy bullshit. [No judgement.] But, below, the fold, there’s more— because it gets worse.

your favorite resistance blogger is a creep ✨your weirdo friend✨ · Jul 5 Christopher Armitage filmed me, without my consent, wearing Meta glasses on a Substack livestream. Since being called on it, he’s engaged in a mercurial wall of excuses and outright mistruthin, because what he did, on its face, is inexcusable. Before I go on, here’s the proof. Peep the Meta glasses yourself. I had no idea what they were: Read full story

Christopher, a Grown-Ass Man Had His Momma Threaten to Sue Me, Which Shows Signs of Real “Accountability” + “Movement Leadership,” Right?

Because hell is hot and the devil is real, I cannot appear to be done with Christopher Armitage. In response to my blog, Christopher Armitage’s mother, W.A. Lawrence, threatened to sue me for “reputational harm,” even though he violated my safety and consent. I’m an unpaid hobby-blogger, and this dude is trying to curb-stomp me. Imagine a white cisgender forty-something man having his own momma threaten me. What in the world wide web?

She sent this to a friend of mine, like a gd middle-schooler. These people are not serious people. They are doing damage control.

These are such fearless movement leaders, eh?

For the record, I did not pressure Chris for a live [lol]; our mutuals requested it.

I know the legal contours of libel; I have receipts and my framing of my experience [however inconvenient it may be to Chris] is not malicious. I’m not responsible for your son being a careless asshole, lady. Sounds like you might be, though.

Christopher Armitage—a grown man, a veteran, a former[?] DHS employee and prison employee— gave his mother my legal name, shared to him in confidence, so she could dig up dirt on me. Only she didn’t have to “dig,” because I told Chris when we spoke that my university’s defense lawyer had two Koch brother hit pieces pushed out on me to bury anyone from curiosity about public record on my case against my university [which is a 1A case, standing up for transgender students’ right to an education free of harassment]. The paper trail on that case was so damning that the DOJ and DOE were poised to file amicus briefs on behalf of my case. [If you want to see my reflection on that, peep the blog below. There’s more after the fold.]

Unlike Chris, I don’t need to stand behind my mother to attest to how I actually show up in the world. If Chris and his momma want to shed a spotlight on my character, I welcome it.

But this right here is why women and gender expansive people choose the bear. This is why the Epstein class got away with so much: because every time a mediocre white man is called to the mat for abuse, his go-to response is “I will ruin you.”

Go ahead and ruin me, Chris Armitage and W.A. Lawrence. Do it.

Make my life worse, even though white Christian nationalists already ran me out of my home. Make it worse, even though I’m slated for genocide by fascist government.

Dig up the entire public record. Do it.

Unlike you, I invite scrutiny.

I wasn’t wrong: Chris Armitage is a creep. Not only is he incapable of actual accountability, but he thinks he can curb-stomp a trans person for speaking up about being harmed by his reckless disregard for human life.

DO.

IT.

Hit me, big guy— or let your mom.

Don't let them threaten me and stand by, in silence. That's how white men have always gotten away with this shit-- they terrorize and seek to annihilate people who have far less power than they do for speaking up. I'd say "unbelievable," but this IS believable. Please restack so more eyes are on this.

I am now, I hope, officially done dealing with Chris Armitage and W.H. Lawrence again. If they keep threatening me, I will update that here, but I am not rolling into the mud with two fragile, unaccountable, dishonest people who like to punch down on gender minorities and claim to be allies in the resistance. I have better stuff to do with my time. To be clear, I wish I’d never heard Chris’s name; all he’s done is make my life harder than it needs to be during a time when it is already unbearably difficult. I cannot imagine the fragility it takes to double down like this, to spin your wheels like this, to threaten people like this, but hear me when I say it:

I forgive Christopher Armitage. I forgive W. H. Lawrence. May you find peace in your hearts.

I forgive them not out of absolution, not to wipe their slates clean, but to cut the chord and free myself from any entanglements with their rotten energy. I’m not invested in beefing with people who are so small at a time when the universe demands more from us. If this is what movement leadership looks like, so petty and small and unaccountable to harm, we will surely collapse into decades of fascism. I wish them nothing but transformative love and growth.

They can go with god. I don’t want to talk about them again. I don’t want to hear from them again. I’m not interested in whether you keep your attachments with them or not. You are your own person, and I’m just a lousy unpaid hobby-blogger. You do you.

Parting Wisdom from Author, Xochitl T Suriano Ambrow

I think those who are angry with you may also be angry with themselves for their own attachment of their identity that’s been formed in these… waters that believe patriarchy is “normal” and “how it is and should be,” when there’s a wiser part of us that knows that disallowing our whole selves as beautiful and self-sovereign is an illness.