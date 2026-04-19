dear progressive men

This is addressed to progressive men who want to live in right relationship with the people around them. It’s possible you’ll find something relevant in this message, even if you’re not a man, so stick around.
Also, there’s a moment toward the end where the video poops out, because my laptop battery was dying. I come back, though. Thanks for people who stuck it out.
Thank you Evan Stern, Meri Aaron Walker, Mustafa Santiago Ali, Mona Mona, Rachel-We are Renee and Keith, and over a hundred other neighbors for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Sources Cited
Duluth Model’s “Wheel of Power and Control”
Karla McLaren’s The Language of Emotions: What Your Feelings Are Trying to Tell You: Revised and Updated
Lama Rod Owens’s Love and Rage: The Path of Liberation through Anger
Marshall Rosenberg’s Nonviolent Communication: A Language of Life
Michael Sorensen’s I Hear You: The Surprisingly Simple Skill Behind Extraordinary Relationships
Pete Walker’s Complex PTSD from Surviving to Thriving
Oren Jay Sofer’s Say What You Mean: A Mindful Approach to Nonviolent Communication
Ryel Kestano’s Authentic Relating: A Guide to Rich, Meaningful, Nourishing Relationships
Shari Dunn’s Qualified: How Competency Checking and Race Collide at Work
Mia McKenzie’s “No More Allies”
GPat Patterson’s “Entertaining a Healthy Cispicion of the Ally Industrial Complex in Transgender Studies”
Quo Li Driskill’s Asegi Stories: Cherokee Queer and Two-Spirit Memory
John Bradshaw’s Healing the Shame that Binds You
Your Weirdo Friend’s “No Good Men”
Resmaa Menakem My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Healing Our Bodies and Trauma
Alan Johnson Power, Privilege, and Difference
Michelle Redfern’s “How to Spot the Women Who Uphold the System That’s Failing Us”