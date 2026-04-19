dear progressive men

This is addressed to progressive men who want to live in right relationship with the people around them. It’s possible you’ll find something relevant in this message, even if you’re not a man, so stick around.

Also, there’s a moment toward the end where the video poops out, because my laptop battery was dying. I come back, though. Thanks for people who stuck it out.

Thank you Evan Stern, Meri Aaron Walker, Mustafa Santiago Ali, Mona Mona, Rachel-We are Renee and Keith, and over a hundred other neighbors for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Sources Cited

Duluth Model’s “Wheel of Power and Control”

Karla McLaren’s The Language of Emotions: What Your Feelings Are Trying to Tell You: Revised and Updated

Lama Rod Owens’s Love and Rage: The Path of Liberation through Anger

Marshall Rosenberg’s Nonviolent Communication: A Language of Life

Michael Sorensen’s I Hear You: The Surprisingly Simple Skill Behind Extraordinary Relationships

Pete Walker’s Complex PTSD from Surviving to Thriving

Oren Jay Sofer’s Say What You Mean: A Mindful Approach to Nonviolent Communication

Ryel Kestano’s Authentic Relating: A Guide to Rich, Meaningful, Nourishing Relationships

Shari Dunn’s Qualified: How Competency Checking and Race Collide at Work

Mia McKenzie’s “No More Allies”

GPat Patterson’s “Entertaining a Healthy Cispicion of the Ally Industrial Complex in Transgender Studies”

Quo Li Driskill’s Asegi Stories: Cherokee Queer and Two-Spirit Memory

John Bradshaw’s Healing the Shame that Binds You

Your Weirdo Friend’s “No Good Men”

Resmaa Menakem My Grandmother’s Hands: Racialized Trauma and the Pathway to Healing Our Bodies and Trauma

Alan Johnson Power, Privilege, and Difference

Michelle Redfern’s “How to Spot the Women Who Uphold the System That’s Failing Us”