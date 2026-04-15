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Just Say NO to a "Clean FISA"-- Call Congress Now: 202-224-3121

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✨your weirdo friend✨
Apr 15, 2026

Call your Representative and your Senators and demand that they vote NO on a “clean FISA” bill, because the feds are using loopholes in the bill to spy on American citizens, violating our 4th Amendment rights. This video was inspired by Jess Craven’s call to action [below]. Please listen to her video, and please call Congress (202-224-3121).

Democrats DGAF if a fascist government surveils us!

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