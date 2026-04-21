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your weirdo friend

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When Anti-Racism is a Value, It Shows Up in Your Daily Practice: A Conversation with Will Fullwood

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✨your weirdo friend✨ and Will Fullwood
Apr 21, 2026

Deprogramming from the mass delusion of white supremacy isn’t just political labor-- it’s also emotional, embodied labor. This evening, I had the distinct pleasure of talking with Will Fullwood about what it means to choose antiracism as a value and why that choice is essential to uprooting American fascism.

Will and I also talk astrological signs, sign language, and signs someone is being sarcastic. I hope this is a sign Will Fullwood and I will get to talk together again— very soon. In the meantime, you can support Will’s work on Patreon, read his writing on Medium, and contact him here on Substack or on his website.

I’m going to close this out by linking to the poem Will mentions at the start of our conversation, which is on his YouTube channel:

Thank you Cryn Johannsen, PJ Schuster, C. Jacobs, Mona Mona, Christina Gurchinoff, and many others for tuning into my live video with Will Fullwood! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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