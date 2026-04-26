be a whole b!tch

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript551012be a whole b!tchreclaiming the slur men use to vilify boundaries✨your weirdo friend✨Apr 26, 2026551012ShareTranscriptThank you Deeanna Burleson, MS Kohut, Chardonai, Sandra, CI Carlson, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.I mentioned “The Daisy Chain” in this live video. Here’s a link:Get more from ✨your weirdo friend✨ in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksyour weirdo friendSubscribeAuthors✨your weirdo friend✨Recent PostsWhen Anti-Racism is a Value, It Shows Up in Your Daily Practice: A Conversation with Will FullwoodApr 21 • ✨your weirdo friend✨ and Will FullwoodSoft Secession Meets The Daisy ChainApr 21 • ✨your weirdo friend✨ and Christopher Armitagedear progressive menApr 19 • ✨your weirdo friend✨Just Say NO to a "Clean FISA"-- Call Congress Now: 202-224-3121Apr 15 • ✨your weirdo friend✨why fascists hate language artsApr 14 • ✨your weirdo friend✨This is NOT OkayApr 8 • ✨your weirdo friend✨ and Frederic PoagCall Congress NOW + Get Ready to StrikeApr 7 • ✨your weirdo friend✨