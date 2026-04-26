your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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be a whole b!tch

reclaiming the slur men use to vilify boundaries
✨your weirdo friend✨'s avatar
✨your weirdo friend✨
Apr 26, 2026

Thank you Deeanna Burleson, MS Kohut, Chardonai, Sandra, CI Carlson, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

I mentioned “The Daisy Chain” in this live video. Here’s a link:

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