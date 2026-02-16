boycott men until morale improves

This would be such a good time for married women to legally drop their husbands’ last names. Rename yourself entirely and update your birth certificate with a name that is all your own. Women don’t have to stick with what they’re handed just because it’s expected of them. The same goes to all other gender minorities. Naming oneself is powerful. It can also be an impactful protest in times like these. Don’t become smaller. Go on offense.

You know what else would be fitting for times such as these? Create a real loneliness epidemic: no accepting dates with men, no sex with men, no entertaining marriage plans with men (except for divorce).

women do not need men to fulfill them. this fascist moment has been brought to you by men who need women, queers, trans folx, and femmes to feel small so they can feel better. they threaten gender minorities because they themselves are threatened by the presence of people who don’t need their approval. it terrifies them.

you can see this in how ICE threatens women and children with the worst abuse. masculinity isn’t just fragile. it’s broken. when your gender experience requires subservience from minority genders to feel comfortable: your gender is weak as fuck. throw it in the trash and try again.

withhold all of your spending. stop going to any place of worship where a man is at the helm. withhold your social and material support from men. reclaim your time. reclaim your interests. don’t laugh at their jokes. don’t try to enjoy their hobbies. walk away from them while they’re talking.

maybe if men felt this massive rebuke they’d take the goddamn hint.

it’s not just fascist men either. it’s white men in particular, of all political leanings— they will defer to themselves in a room full of women and trans people with real expertise. they’ll just talk, with no data, and assume they’re not only right but worth listening to. because so many don’t care to be curious about others, they are boring as f^ck to talk to. they’ll invent an entire ass “male loneliness epidemic,” while emotionally neglecting their mates and refusing to heal their own shit. they expect the gender fabulous to keep them in bubble wrap their entire gd lives. don’t pop a single baby bubble— or the man-baby just might kill you.

recently a white man shot his twenty-three-year-old daughter after she questioned him supporting a child rapist as president. his need to annihilate his own daughter was an admission of his own guilt.

even ostensibly open-minded men are often allergic to ceding the stage. they hog mics. they treat women and gender expand trans people like mascots. they give advice no one asked for. they give “feedback” to their gender minority peers whose accomplishments dwarf their own. because they lack humility, they cannot clock the irony. their perspectives are limited. they curate their lives within the tiny militarized borders of their comfort. they rarely look outward, appear to fear looking inward, and still somehow assume they’re the smartest people in the room. shame just slides right off them, solidarity rarely occurs to them, and, even when the world is burning around them, they always find a way to center themselves.

it is pathetic.

this has to stop.

women and other gender minorities have been socialized to coddle grown-ass men for far too long, and it shows. the bar is on the gd floor with men.

even now, as armed masked thugs invade the streets it is unarmed women on the front lines while men hide behind their computer screens.

it’s time to raise the bar so high it shatters the glass block ceilings every-damn-where.

also, while i’m here:

i want AOC as president.

no more men. they’re too emotionally stunted to govern properly.