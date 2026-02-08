your weirdo friend

Declaration of Dissent

i've always known we were being scammed, but now i'm really feeling it
Feb 08, 2026

We live in the land of the policed among the castles of the cowardly. No fucking more. We’re all getting free this time. Here’s to our collective liberation from this rotted, rat-fucked empire.

