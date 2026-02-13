HIV Meds in Peril + Letters from Kids in Camps

This live discusses two different stories:

RFK + White Christian Nationalists Are Brewing an HIV Epidemic in Florida

The state of Florida is trying to strip people’s HIV meds overnight, which won’t just lead to thousands of deaths but will create a national public health crisis.

Here are some calls to action:

Raise hell over this with their representatives in the House and Senate. Call 202- 224-3121. Demand RFK be impeached and that they intervene to stop Florida’s unhinged attempt to wage a genocide against our HIV positive neighbors. Remind them that this wouldn’t just mean thousands of deaths in Florida but across the nation. If you are in Florida, be sure to speak out now. There should public comment period, but Florida is trying to break the rules and take away your right to stop this. Call your governor’s office about this unhinged attempt at genocide. Share this story everywhere, across every social media platform. And if you know someone in Florida, reach out to them directly and ask them to speak up in their state.

Kids Are Writing Letters from Concentration Camps, Begging for You to Speak Out

ProPublica released letters from children inside Dilley Concentration Camp, and while legislators have been reading out some of these letters on the floor of Congress, my guess is that many of you haven’t heard from these kids. I read their letters aloud, because it’s essential to bear witness and to speak out.

Call your representatives in the House and Senate, every goddamn day: 202- 224-3121. That’s the minimum we all ought to be doing. Demand Steven Miller, Kristi Noem, Russ Vought, and all the other white nationalist henchmen be removed from their positions. Demand the Flores Agreement be respected, and insist on an end to indefinite detentions. Demand money be clawed back from ICE and CPB. See if a detention center is being planned in your area, and show up to your city/township council and demand no warehouses are used for concentration camps. You can’t just pretend this isn’t happening, folks. It’s time to move beyond whistles and cameras and start actively hiding/ obscuring our targeted neighbors. This isn’t immigration enforcement; this a genocide unfolding before our very eyes. Start building parallel systems of support in your postal code— today. Here’s how: