this is for the teachers: our country needs you

Teachers, you see what’s happening. You know it’s bad.

You can either dissociate with reruns of The Great British Bake-Off or you can help your neighbors build a wall of resistance to prevent us from collapsing into decades of dictatorship. But I promise you: if you miss this window to help your neighbors, there will soon be nothing to distract you from the agony coming for women, queer people, trans people, disabled people, autistic people, and people of color. This is not “spicy Republicanism.”

This is a genocidal regime, fueled by child-raping techno-fascist apartheid money and a white Christian nationalist goon force.

Endangered democratic nations that don’t have a backup plan for how to identify and respond to fascist electoral skullduggery don’t get a second chance— not for decades.

Can you imagine living under decades of this?

What about your students, your children, your friend’s kids?

Don’t Collapse! Organize. There’s Something YOU Can Do

Use the skills you have to create scalable that teach-in pods in your communities that actually help people recognize where they’re at and develop a whole-of-society response to reject totalitarianism while we still have a chance.

That’s the ride we’re on, babes. We can take the off-ramp, or we can be dragged into hell. Be the teacher you wish to see in the world.

I’ve created a free list of resources and videos [below]. I explain why and how these resources are invaluable for outsmarting the fascists, and I suggest reading them in order and breaking them down for people who you know, because you are an educator, won’t do the reading because they don’t have time.

Visibility brigades and scheduled mass protests do not topple dictatorships: community organizing and alliance building does. Let’s. Fucking. Go!