Creating a Hyper-Local, People-Powered Neighborhood Plan to Fend off Fascists

The Daisy Chain is a story of how everyday people move together to reclaim democracy when institutions are weaponized against them.

The Daisy Chain isn’t my story: it is our story. It is both a plan, and a story of stories, about how people can (and always have) used what they had when times got tough and institutions became weaponized against their people.

In this video we discus the first “petal” of The Daisy Chain, which focuses on security. This video describes how neighbors can plan and enact both preventative and obstructive measures to reclaim their neighborhoods, using big Sesame Street energy.

Note to Readers: I know many of you came here to read blogs, not listen to discussions, and I honor your preference. I live with chronic pain, and it’s difficult to sit up for any length of time, so it’s easier to talk out a thing than to write a thing. I will eventually write out a summary of this video and link to it below.

Neighbors, we are working against a weaponized algorithm. If this post has meant something to you, absolutely, restack it here. But also consider sharing it on other forms of social media AND directly to your friends via text, email, Signal, Discord, and the like.

Print it out and make zines, tailored to your own communities. You have my enthusiastic consent!

While I am resolute about being disciplined in strategic nonviolence, I am not worried about attribution. I’m not here to make a name for myself but here to make an impact. My reward is seeing fascism collapse in on itself, and preventing white Christian nationalists from simultaneously enacting a genocide and a world war (which, I can attest as someone who has studied them for fifteen years, is absolutely their aim).

We can stop them, but people need a map to learn how to move together. Share this map everywhere— and make it your own.

