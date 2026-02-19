stupid, crazy, ugly: the trifecta of white nationalist gaslighting

In this video essay, I talk about the different tactics white nationalists use to silence women, femmes, trans folks, and gender-expansive people. My hope is that unpacking the phrases meant to silence you might offer you a to turn down the gaslight.

White supremacy culture requires everyone to be a copy of a copy of a copy. Unbossed women, femmes, trans folks, and gender expansive people become a threat to white supremacy culture— because our existence makes visible the fault-lines of their power structure. They’re only powerful in a system where people feel trapped. You and I point the way out of that system.

Once you see the fault-lines and name them, you cannot unsee them, and that makes white nationalism weaker.

It’s why they’re coming for us now.

So I need you to confront the ways these weak white nationalist men (and their enablers) try to silence you by ridiculing your appearance, belittling your intelligence, and pathologizing your refusal to submit.

I need you to remember this: when they call you ugly, when they call you stupid, when they call you crazy, they do this because they’re afraid of mutuality, accountability, and, ultimately, of the unknown in themselves.

Do not let cowards silence you.

When they insult you, get louder.

Keep speaking.