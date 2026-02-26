Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
wtf, academia: an open letter
your have unique skills and talents your off-campus community needs: use them
Feb 26, 2026
letters from a weirdo
moved by the ghost of samuel l. clemens––sometimes creative, rarely fictional, unfashionably hopeful, hopefully practical, and unwaveringly invested in the common muppet.moved by the ghost of samuel l. clemens––sometimes creative, rarely fictional, unfashionably hopeful, hopefully practical, and unwaveringly invested in the common muppet.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes