you're being manipulated

All of this 2A yeehaw bullshit is going to get vulnerable people killed. You are being manipulated.

White Christian nationalists are domestic terrorists; our own national intelligence agencies warned us about this for decades. White Christian nationalists have cozied up with nationalists committing genocide in Palestine, because they want to do the exact same thing here.

They want to escalate the ongoing genocide in this country.

I encourage those of you who are unfamiliar to research the phases of genocide and grasp exactly how dangerous the situation we are in.

The moment these mass secret police has any pretext to engage in mass annihilation, it will begin with your immigrant and transgender neighbors. A genocide is already well under way in the United States and, as the Lemkin Institute for Human Protection and Genocide Prevention have pointed out.

Image from the Sandra Bornstein Holocaust Education Center

I understand that (white) people are feeling activated and powerless, but taking up guns will only make things worse, and it will start with the most vulnerable people in the community, not you. It will be trans people and immigrants who suffer the cost of your blind rage.

These people are trying to manipulate you, and it appears to be working.

I am not just saying this based on vibes but as somebody who is a decades-long community organizer and someone who has trained with the International Center for Nonviolent Conflict and the Albert Einstein Institution. I also speak as somebody for whom the law and institutional policy has never worked.

It is okay to feel anger. In fact, it is important that you do. That anger is meant to move you to action. But you need to alchemize it before firing off advice about taking up arms that will escalate the situation even more than it already has.

There are proven strategies to stop these people, and meeting them on their turf where they have more firepower, and drones, is the stupidest situation possible. It will lead to civil war and genocide, and, as we have seen, children and other vulnerable groups will be among the highest casualties. You are walking into a goddamn trap, and it will ensnare the vulnerable first.

Please, go drink a glass of water, take a walk, and get off your screens for awhile. Then, I encourage you to talk to actual people who have always lived under decades of state-sanctioned terror in the United States and learn from them about how to organize.

This is how you build parallel systems of support.

Don’t just read and restack this: share it with your neighbors, and use this information to create a neighborhood safety plan grounded in strategic nonviolence. Nonviolence isn’t passivity. It is a profound awareness of asymmetric violence, genocidal intent, and how power actually works. Guns won’t do shit but make this worse, which is why they are trying to manipulate you onto their battlefield. The solution is to do the opposite. Start by engaging with the resource below: