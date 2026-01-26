your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

📚🌈 civilian based defense, by gene sharp (part 8)

A recording from your weirdo friend's live video
your weirdo friend's avatar
your weirdo friend
Jan 26, 2026

Thank you Mnera, Sharon Rousseau, Andrea Maria Romandini, M Hope, Lizzy B, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from your weirdo friend in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 weirdo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture