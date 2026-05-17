your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Dan Mage's avatar
Dan Mage
13m

Universal rent strike, mortgage and student loan payment freeze. General strike next; my reasons for suggesting this is that demanding that people miss work, for as long as it takes, unless you are entirely ready to feed them (and their children) may be more hardship than people are prepared to endure....yet. Also creates a gap in which to prepare relief efforts.

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Justin's avatar
Justin
25m

Seems reasonable. I’m in!

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