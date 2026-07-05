your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Ell's avatar
Ell
1h

Men would rather buy surveillance faceware to film women and politically vulnerable minorities without their consent than buy a month’s worth of groceries

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1 reply by ✨your weirdo friend✨
Robert J. Rei's avatar
Robert J. Rei
1h

I have had my own concerns about Chris and your experience has only led me to question his sincerity and efforts even more so now. I will call him out on this via a note.

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