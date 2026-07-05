Christopher Armitage filmed me, without my consent, wearing Meta glasses on a Substack livestream. In spite of the fact that he knew I’d already been run out of my house by white Christian nationalists, Chris couldn’t be bothered to give a shit about my safety. Now my biometric information is uploaded to the cloud on a technofascist Meta database.

Chris, who by his own admission once worked for DHS, is not unaware that his former employer is using those same glasses, and that same software, to create a new “Facebook” of any minority this administration deems as “domestic extremists.” Chris is also not unaware that trans people like me have been flagged in an NSPM-7 memo as “terrorists.”

Did this information signal the need to practice caution and solidarity? No. In fact, it was the opposite. He practiced deception:

Chris and I talked for about eight solid minutes in the green room before going live and then, at the very last minute, just as we were going live, he says, “mind if I get my glasses?”

Not Meta glasses. Oh no. Just glasses.

As someone who also needs readers to see the chat, I had no way to clock this lie by omission. I had no idea my likeness was being uploaded to a technofascist’s database, until after the live was published and a mutual subscriber of ours [the only man to date who questioned him about it] directly asked, in the playback comments, if those were Meta glasses he was wearing. Chris said yes and acted like this was no big deal. My blood ran cold.

It took a lot for me to show my face here, and I did it because I knew people needed to see a face to my words and trust I was real. But this is the only social media platform I use. I do not use my name, because I’m actively being surveilled by white Christian nationalists— and a fascist university angry that I had the audacity to stand up for trans students. I have already been approached, surveilled, spoof texted, and run out of my home. I knew showing my face was a risk, but I was willing to do it to establish trust. I couldn’t have imagined someone would use that openness to violate mine.

Had I known what those glasses were and how my likeness might be uploaded to a database used by Chris’s [alleged] former employer, DHS, I’d have said “fuck no” and likely canceled the live altogether—because who in their right mind would use glasses like this at all, especially in a time like this and with the violent proclivities of Meta’s own founder, who is actively participating in the mass surveillance of this regime’s political targets?

Apparently, Christopher Armitage.

It took me awhile to speak out about this, because I knew if I did that I’d get clobbered by a swarm of super-fans of Chris Armitage. Fan culture has rotted some people’s moral compasses, to the point that not an insubstantial amount of the response I got was disbelief.

People’s response, when I posted it in a note, along with an article about how that data is being used by Meta, was dispiriting along gender lines. One man rationalized that there must have been some reason Armitage did it because he’s politically “on our side.” Whose side, I wonder— because it certainly isn’t mine. The response took me back to a different time, to an earlier me who was warned by a contemptuous campus cop not to report a sexual assault because I’d ruin the RA’s reputation.

I encouraged him to confront Chris about it. Interestingly, that guy didn’t follow up with a response.

Worse for me was knowing this man, who was featured on a show about Intelligent Masculinity, wasn’t publicly called to the mat by a single goddamn man featured on the show— even the guys with whom I’ve interacted and recorded podcasts. Nope. I guess men who need to announce their “intelligent masculinity” still protect each other— while also wanting to put on a show about how they’re the best little boys in the world. As I said: the jokes write themselves.

If men had any damn integrity at all, they’d publicly call him on it.

Meanwhile, the women who showed solidarity and publicly confronted him had their comments deleted by Chris Armitage. Another subscriber of his approached him via direct message to ask what he was thinking. Instead of answering her question, he demonstrated the reptilian audacity to ask her “how it made her feel.”

She unsubscribed.

Another mutual reader continues to press him but confesses to be afraid of what he might do in response; after all, she rationalized, he’s a powerful voice in the [alleged] “resistance.” And that’s the thing, isn’t it? White cisgender men are fearful of accountability, but women and gender expansive people are afraid of how they will be harmed by white cisgender men. This is why we choose the bear.

Has Chris reached out to me? No. Given his response to those who did question him, I feel even less safe around him now than I did before. I blocked him.

I wish I’d have trusted my initial instincts about him, but I let my subscribers’ warm enthusiasm [they had been wanting us to connect] override my spidey senses. After all, so many of the people who engage with us both gushed about how he was such a nice guy. Now where have I heard that before? Ah yes: everywhere. And still, I didn’t listen to myself, because “such a nice guy” still comes with a lot of peer pressure.

Not all that glitters is golden. I know this. I didn’t spend much time with his work, because something about his writing irked the shit about me. I wrote it off as me just being grouchy and standoffish. I talked myself out of honoring the embodied rejection I felt toward him, because so many of the women I know and trust on here gushed over how awesome he was. I didn’t listen to my own internal alarm bells around how frequently straight white women misread charismatic white men’s intentions. I might have internally rolled my eyes about their assessment of him, but I didn’t take this annoyance as a signal that carried the weight of an experience I’ve had on loop. When there is a gap between what a person says about who they are and what a person actually does, mark their actions and trust what that says about them the first time. Please, be careful out there. I didn’t, and now I’m likely in some creepy-ass fascist database.

Coda: There are other stories about Chris that are not mine to share but that include themes of representational dishonesty, transphobia, and sexually inappropriate behavior. But those are not my stories to tell, and not everyone has the same affordances to speak out. I have the room, and the rage, to do so— and so I share this, in the off chance it gives someone else the room to speak up.

It seems the only solidarity we do have in this moment is between women and gender expansive folks.

In the meantime, it’s all men until it’s no men.