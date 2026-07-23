your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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GhostoftheWhiteRose's avatar
GhostoftheWhiteRose
11h

The issue I have with the faraday bag is the minute you need to use your phone and take it out then you're trackable again. A burner phone would be a better option for emergencies, imo. Or, it's possible to ask a stranger to make a call on their cell to someone for you. Remember when there were payphones and you just needed to be sure and have a quarter on you? I do.

Another issue, though--license plate readers are so very prevalent now you can't go anywhere without being tracked that way. Public transit is not viable in many places, sadly.

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Andrea Maria Romandini's avatar
Andrea Maria Romandini
11h

I want my old Sprint slide out phone that was not “smart”. But yes, it’s absolutely possible to live and be more safe in decades past. I’m a 70s-90s kid and I miss landlines (NEVER thought I’d say that!) and feeling screen free (except TV and movies AT the movies). But without these phones I never would have learned as much about the world. But in this shit pile of a place, safety first. Thank you for the faraday bag report, I’ve been hesitant and now won’t bother. I’ll just shut the dang thing off.

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