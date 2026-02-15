techno-fascists pitch AI as convenience, but they’re actually marketing a digital trap. the only way they can sell you this is to dismiss the power of story and create insecurity around allegedly “imperfect writing.”

grow wild — by flightlessblrbs

when i scroll through Substack and seen grown adults sacrifice their unique voice for AI, i find myself feeling angry and heartbroken. you are mutilating your voice. i don’t care what the techno-fascists have told you about writing.

i’d rather read imperfect sentence structure than your words fed through AI.

what you’re doing to your writing voice isn’t cosmetic surgery— it’s body horror. it’s mara lago face in written form.

stop believing people when they tell you your writing is “bad” because it isn’t perfect. perfection is a lie of white supremacy.

people’s writing is meant to have errors, awkward style, unexpected word choice, and tangential organization. it’s. meant. to.

writing isn’t just a communicative “tool.” it is a vehicle for persuasion, and persuasion through storytelling is important, because it influences action and shapes the world. here’s the part i need you to sit with: it is our “imperfection” and our humanity that persuades people— every gd time.

the techno-fascists are trying to rob you of story.

as a writing teacher, i implore you: choose imperfection— that’s where the magic is.

also? for what it’s worth, i’m not just saying this based on vibes. my primary phd training is in rhetoric and writing studies, i’ve taught writing for over two decades, and i’ve won national awards for contributions to the field or writing studies. hear me, again, when i say:

writing isn’t meant to be perfect. it’s meant to persuade. what makes a person’s writing powerful isn’t its “correctness,” nor is it a litany of what one “knows”— a writer’s power lies in their ability to remain curious and human in the face of uncertainty. “perfect writing” doesn’t persuade. it doesn’t allow the average person to see themselves in it. for storytelling to work, it needs to be fully human.

what the techno-fascists are “giving you,” in the name of convenience and uniformity, is nothing short of intellectual grand larceny.

AI isn’t a tool of productivity. it’s a tool of conquest.

pass it on. remain human. grow wild.