why i want an independent for potus
the way out of this is with someone unapologetically for ALL working people
If there were ever a time for an independent [from the Working Families Party or DSA] to run for President, it would be now. And I mean right now. I want someone to announce before Midterms and start touring in “red states,” with an diverse gaggle of hyper-indie media touring with them. I want them touring with musical artists from each state in the country, offering free concerts, amplifying local mutual aid efforts, and giving people a spelled-out, iron-clad platform:
universal voting
universal housing
universal childcare
universal elder care
universal education
universal healthcare
green public transport
accountability for looters
immediate climate action
accountability for abusers
public-funded food forests
decriminalization of addiction
decriminalization of homelessness
citizenship for longtime immigrants
abolition for people jailed on petty crimes
dismantling of the police + surveillance state
abolition for every person in concentration camps
universal rights for ALL people, including to children
restitution for all victims of genocide and human trafficking.
We have seen how fast change can happen— and how fast this country can blow through money like a coke head with play-money. I’m done with incrementalism.
Why? Because this strategy will build momentum and force Democrats to skew left. “Red states” are not actually red— they were the first to be abused; they are the oligarch’s laboratory. These soft-handed, soft-headed strategists have no goddamned idea how powerful “red states” are when they’re mobilized. The way out of this mess is to go straight into what people consider “the belly of the beast” and bring hope, accountability, and some tangible, immediate goddamned change.
I refuse vote for another goddamn fascist-lite corporate Democrat. My rights are already rat-fucked seven ways to Satan. I’m not the goddamned Giving Tree. People telling me to “vote blue no matter who” can go stuff a turducken: y’all’s tired mantra tells the corporatist Dems that you’re willing to continue to accept their breadcrumbs and let your neighbors be abused. They will never change if you keep on doing this.
Democrats will keep fucking us over, because they have always been a center-right party. You cannot keep projecting your hopes and dreams onto entitled technocrats and assume you’re gonna get a different outcome this time.
We the People have real power, and it’s time for us to use it.
Sounds like a plan. If nothing else, it would force the other candidates to say out loud that they are firmly against all those deliciously sensible and generous points. Make 'em nail their colours to the mast.
"I refuse vote for another goddamn fascist-lite corporate Democrat." YES! I had to unsubscribe today from a Democrat email list I somehow got on for a former candidate, and it allowed me to say why. I ripped 'em a new asshole and said I'm not backing anyone unless they are out here in the trenches with us, and mentioned Good and Pretti. We are dangling by a thread and 99% of dems want to play footsie with my $$$. Fuck them.