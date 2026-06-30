If there were ever a time for an independent [from the Working Families Party or DSA] to run for President, it would be now. And I mean right now. I want someone to announce before Midterms and start touring in “red states,” with an diverse gaggle of hyper-indie media touring with them. I want them touring with musical artists from each state in the country, offering free concerts, amplifying local mutual aid efforts, and giving people a spelled-out, iron-clad platform:

universal voting universal housing universal childcare universal elder care universal education universal healthcare green public transport accountability for looters immediate climate action accountability for abusers public-funded food forests decriminalization of addiction decriminalization of homelessness citizenship for longtime immigrants abolition for people jailed on petty crimes dismantling of the police + surveillance state abolition for every person in concentration camps universal rights for ALL people, including to children restitution for all victims of genocide and human trafficking.

We have seen how fast change can happen— and how fast this country can blow through money like a coke head with play-money. I’m done with incrementalism.

Why? Because this strategy will build momentum and force Democrats to skew left. “Red states” are not actually red— they were the first to be abused; they are the oligarch’s laboratory. These soft-handed, soft-headed strategists have no goddamned idea how powerful “red states” are when they’re mobilized. The way out of this mess is to go straight into what people consider “the belly of the beast” and bring hope, accountability, and some tangible, immediate goddamned change.

I refuse vote for another goddamn fascist-lite corporate Democrat. My rights are already rat-fucked seven ways to Satan. I’m not the goddamned Giving Tree. People telling me to “vote blue no matter who” can go stuff a turducken: y’all’s tired mantra tells the corporatist Dems that you’re willing to continue to accept their breadcrumbs and let your neighbors be abused. They will never change if you keep on doing this.

Democrats will keep fucking us over, because they have always been a center-right party. You cannot keep projecting your hopes and dreams onto entitled technocrats and assume you’re gonna get a different outcome this time.

We the People have real power, and it’s time for us to use it.