your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Ken Chapman's avatar
Ken Chapman
6h

Sounds like a plan. If nothing else, it would force the other candidates to say out loud that they are firmly against all those deliciously sensible and generous points. Make 'em nail their colours to the mast.

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GhostoftheWhiteRose's avatar
GhostoftheWhiteRose
6h

"I refuse vote for another goddamn fascist-lite corporate Democrat." YES! I had to unsubscribe today from a Democrat email list I somehow got on for a former candidate, and it allowed me to say why. I ripped 'em a new asshole and said I'm not backing anyone unless they are out here in the trenches with us, and mentioned Good and Pretti. We are dangling by a thread and 99% of dems want to play footsie with my $$$. Fuck them.

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