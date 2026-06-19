i propose initiating a global divorce from capitalism. not a strike. a divorce. we start by beginning the process of separation, making sure we have a parallel means to support each other at the hyper-local level. like leaving any abusive relationship, it takes time and it takes community support. once we have our local support systems in place (tailored to our communities), we stop paying rent, stop going to work, stop buying shit— en mass. they’re telling us that AI and endless wars are inevitable, while addressing the active emergency of climate collapse and human-engineered poverty is too complicated to fix. fuck these people. we are capable enough to build economies that operate outside profit, exploitation, and endless consumption. there are already economists talking about degrowth, sharing, and wellbeing economies. this has to stop. capitalism is abusing us and killing us. it’s destroying our home. our kids will die if we don’t do something.

and you’re right when you say “we can do nothing to stop these oligarchs.” you just have the emphasis in the wrong place. to stop these oligarchs: do nothing.

just fucking walk away, one city at a time, building parallel systems of support to give each other what oligarchs have been doling out to us in breadcrumbs—in spite of the fact that its our damn bread— and our planet. not theirs. we don’t need capitalism to survive. we don’t need oligarchs to survive. we don’t need the wars, which they make us fight and endure for the benefit of their self-enrichment. that’s what war and imperialism have always been about: theft.

all we have to do is nothing. slow quit. these oligarchs can’t make people go to work. and if we’re no longer afraid of their punishments, because we’ve built a better system for each other, then they’re the ones who will go extinct. their money and power only works because we believe it does. there are better ways to live, and we can start building the process now, because our kids and our ecosystem and our neighbors deserve better.

it’s time to break up with our abusive partner.

we don’t have to live like this.

check out “the daisy chain: a neighbor’s guide to mass-cooperation.” a way out of this abusive relationship IS possible in our lifetime, and all we have to do is nothing.