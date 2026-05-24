Content Warning: feathers may be ruffled, pearls may be clutched, feelings I am not responsible for may be felt; proceed with caution, because I don’t hand-hold.

tired of breadcrumbs — by flightlessblrbs

I am not interested in the perspectives of political commentators who are white men.

Hear me when I say: I’m interested in every single person and their stories in my interpersonal life. That is a horse of a different color, as the doorman from the Wizard of Oz once said. What I’m saying here, I’m saying with the precision of a scalpel, focused on political commentary.

Why am I not interested in white men’s takes? Because they don’t have experience dealing with institutional systems being weaponized against them; they don’t know what it is like to be flagged for death. They also don’t know what it is like to find a way out of no way, and many of the political takes white male politicos offer up On Here that are progressive are, more often than not, lifted from marginalized voices these same men refuse to cite in their analyses.

Moreover, across the board, what I see are a cadre of white men who want to preserve institutions and legal frameworks that have kept them on top of the perch, even now, as people are being ripped out of their cars and shoved into concentration camps, as trans people are flagged as terrorists, as women are being jailed for miscarriages, as law enforcement continue to execute Black and brown people with impunity, as homeless people are being abducted off the streets, and on and on in the great wake of suffering. What I hear from these politicos is “we can still fix this,” and by “this,” they mean the very death-dealing system that lays waste to anyone who isn’t a white man.

I’d say “it’s not personal,” but it’s absolutely personal. My life matters to me. My neighbors’ lives matter to me. But this political caste of talking heads sees anyone who isn’t them as an “extra” in their own reality show; they don’t feel, in any kind of embodied way, the lived experiences of marginalized people. They are unmoved. More often that not, they’re never on the ground doing the humble work of building community; they just steal and water down the lived perspectives of marginalized people and offer them up to you here for payment.

Your brain space is your own to fill as you choose; I am not here to tell you what to do. I am simply observing, as for me and my own self, that I’ve been unimpressed with white dude’s political ideas for the entirety of my adult life. I’m beyond exhausted with what the political caste of white dudes think of as leadership. Their political solutions manifest no effort or risk or solidarity that falls squarely on white men’s shoulders.

Again, there are plenty of white dudes I enjoy talking with, on an interpersonal level, and there are also plenty of white dudes I know who know what they don’t know and are willing to be led. But on the level of political commentary, I am profoundly disinterested in white dudes’ perspectives about where we are now and how to get out of this, because they do not have the insight or experiential knowledge to get us out of dodge.

White dudes are out of their range, and it is way past time for them to step away from the mic and start listening.

We have been living inside the fruits of white men’s political imagination for two-hundred-and-fifty years. It’s why we’re here. So, no, I’m not gonna read the latest blog from that white progressive dude you’re gushing over, because he tells you what you want to hear. I don’t need progressive white guys (or their supporters) to agree with me on this; I need these dudes to recognize they are dangerously out of their depth and learn (for once) to follow.