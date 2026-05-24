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Pamela davis's avatar
Pamela davis
1h

Totally agree. These lived truths can NOT BE REPLICATED by voices who have not CONSISTENTLY and RELENTLESSLY been subjected to these oppressive "rules of engagement" in daily life.

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Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.'s avatar
Elizabeth Silleck La Rue, Esq.
1h

I agree with some extremely limited (like literally 3 people) exceptions. Your point is wholly valid, especially with regard to politics.

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