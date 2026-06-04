I have what is sure to be a most unwelcome ✨working theory✨ about data centers: I’m not saying this is exactly what’s happening, but I suspect it’s pretty damn close, because what we’re being told, and the pace at which all these data centers are being built, doesn’t add up. One has to admit that it’s more than odd that the marketing around all of these “data centers” is very vibey and has been foisted on the public without explaining what they’re actually for.

Here’s what I don’t think the data centers are for:

I don’t think the data centers are surveillance centers. I simply don’t. Our governments have been surveilling us for years, babes. They don’t need new tech to do that.

I don’t think the LLMs we’ve been encouraged to play with need all the data centers they’re creating. Large Language Models have been around for a long time and are not that sophisticated to need all the power and water these data centers are consuming.

Here’s what I think the data centers are actually for:

I think there’s an awful chance that these “data centers” are actually super computers being built to airlift the vulture super-grifters (billionaires) into space in order for them (not us) to escape climate collapse. Behold all Musk and Besoz’s rocket-play; that’s not an accident. That’s also the only feasible reason you’d sink your money into tech that’s demonstrably unprofitable: because you realize money is worthless when the climate collapse is about to lead to cascading mass-extinction events.

They do not care about stealing our fresh water and despoiling our land because they don’t plan to be here, y’all. They need us to die off, which is why they’re intentionally destroying a government meant to support human life. The fewer humans there are, the less resources the vultures have to share. (I’ve written about this here.)

Now, do I think their plan is stupid? Yes.

Do I think they’ve fully thought it through? No.

Do I think these vultures will succeed and find some other place where human life is viable and actually be able to reach it? No and no.

But that is what I suspect these data centers are for.

Politicians don’t just blow past environmental concerns, coming from the overwhelming majority of the population like this, unless they’re well past the point of caring. I suspect some of the politicians do not know what they’re actually supporting, but I think some of them do, in fact, know what’s up. The stupidest bit? I think some of these politicians really think these billionaires are gonna let them aboard their space uber. This shit isn’t gonna be like Star Trek. They’re not hauling some of us on the ark with them, babes. It’s gonna be maybe a handful of billionaires, and their dumb asses will very likely die in space.

When they say “data centers are the future,” what they’re talking about is their future, not yours. They don’t see us as people. Our ecosystem is collapsing, because of the super-grifters— the vulture class. Their solution to our grim collective fate is not de-growth and climate catastrophe rescue prep but, rather, to ramp up consumption of our resources and try to bounce. Typical vulture class shit.

I need you to grasp this, because policy ain’t gonna save us when politicians are drinking the kkkool-aid. They don’t care about heating up the planet anymore. They don’t care about fresh water being an exhaustible resource. They don’t care about despoiling the earth under those data centers— because they do not plan to be here and they do not plan for you to survive this.

If you’re wondering why there’s a scale-up of mass surveillance and autonomous weapons and human warehouses, it’s because they know that eventually you will figure this shit out, and they’re going to need to start killing the people who don’t politely die of starvation and dehydration.

We can still stop them. But all that boils down to how much you want your kids and grandkids to live. Your progeny will not be taken aloft on some spaceship. They will be left to die. So will you.

That’s my thinking anyhow. It’s the only answer that explains their behavior and the gaping narrative gaps. They know these data centers will kill billions of people, but that doesn’t matter when they’re only trying to save themselves.

The question is whether we will have the courage to move outside and around the system to pull our cooperation from these fascists, take care of each other as we strike, and shut these people down. It’d also be neat if we put them in one of their own rockets and sling them into the sun.