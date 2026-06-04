your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Trish Rodriguez's avatar
Trish Rodriguez
3h

So I tend to agree with you. I’ve also heard it supposed that Musk intends to mine the moon for resources. He’s got the rocket and he’s got the robots to do it. I kinda think these assholes are still thinking that there’s blood to be sucked from Mother Earth. They’ve all got bunkers here to keep us at bay (haha.) They do want a whole lot of us gone - they’re actively pursuing that. But even these delusional idiots still want an audience. They want the entertainment. They want to watch the suffering. Gaza is going to look like a cakewalk and these losers all have a hard on for it.

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CRANKY GRANKY CREATIVE's avatar
CRANKY GRANKY CREATIVE
4h

Basically, just a new cult for a new kind of Raptures.

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