your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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ALK's avatar
ALK
4d

Amen ! I totally agree. Every where I turn I am assaulted by AI being shoved in my face, "do you want help writing " pops into my email, no I do not fucking want help writing, I was an English major thank you ! I know how to write. Fighting for humanity, our planet and our democracy all at once, oh brother !

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Bob Lewis's avatar
Bob Lewis
4d

I have disabled AI on all my devices. No Siri learning, nada.

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