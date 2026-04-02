first, you're not actually using AI. the government may be, but you’re not. what you're using is a sales gimmick: rebranded machine learning into LLM.

beyond the fact that you’ve got taken in by a scam, there’s also this part:

you’re turning over your infinitely creative brain to something which wastes your time, limits your thinking, is wildly inaccurate, has driven people to psychosis, has stolen other people’s actual intelligence, is escalating climate collapse through pollution and water theft, has been used to justify mass layoffs that actually have nothing to do with AI productivity gains and everything to do with fascists draining our treasury in a massive grift, and is being used to surveil the population at scale— at the behest of known fascist child predators.

oh, and the reptilian assholes pushing it openly state their desire to kill democracy, the planet, and humanity, but you're totally fine using their tools.

how some of y’all don’t see AI use as a glaring judgment issue is genuinely wild to me. you’re telling on yourselves— it’s giving big “i’m not terribly bright and am trapped in capitalist cognitive dissonance” vibes.

please, for the love of trees: use your own noodles before you lose them entirely, because some of y’all are well on your way there.

i’m not sugarcoating this shit: using AI and thinking you’re more impressive for using it is intellectual mara lago face: it’s body horror. it’s grotesque.

footnote, because i know someone is gonna come in hot with a yeah-buttal:

no. you cannot fight fascism with AI.

audre lorde was not mistaken when she said “the master’s tools will never dismantle the master’s house.” read that twice. remember what i’ve said about how this forced unfurling of AI is part of a massive surveillance infrastructure. any move you contrive with AI has already been anticipated.

in contrast, the wild terrain of the human mind and the human spirit cannot be captured by an algorithm. work with that.

what beats fascism now are the same tactics and strategies that have always beaten back fascism: an organized people who refuse to comply with their abusers.