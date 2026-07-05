what's to be done with the bunker billionaires?
Note: This essay is in harmony with Kati Reijonen. I found this post as she is grieving, and I responded as a lifeline— for Kati, for me, and for everyone else who thinks our only option might look like parricidal resignation with our lot.
Let’s start with what we’re not going to do. We’re not doing this. Not ever.
I don’t usually write tomes in people’s comments, but I did this time. But I responded to Kati with what follows, because it felt needed. We are encouraged to harbor these thoughts; indeed, we have been socialized into this thinking. Were it not for her grief, it almost reads as if billionaire themselves were to have commissioned it [she is not billionaire-affiliated, however. she’s just a person grieving]. Even so, this story and others like it will eventually circulate, because, again, we have been acculturated to the endless despair of wendigo— many of us for our entire lives. They teach us to tell stories that allow them to go on abusing us and stealing what is good and holy about this life until the bitter end. I rebuke it.
what we WILL do with the bunker billionaires
There is still a lot to do to yet save each other. Right now, the billionaires are keeping us trapped in nonstop hustle culture and endless consumption. They are killing our democracy to keep us oppressed until the end, while we have credible evidence they’ve worked to subvert our democracy and sex traffic children. What we do with our anger is alchemize it. We turn it into energy to take these assholes down, refuse to participate in capitalism— not as a strike but to permanently castrate the system that has mortally wounded our ecosystem. Instead, we work on ecosystem remediation, permaculture, emergency evacuation + climate refugee plans, and climate resilient pod housing. We stop working and start living and loving and slowing down and being here and grieving with people who, yes, will die. We switch to a time-based monetary system that they cannot hoard, and we put them in jail, while freeing every person racist white men have put into jail for survival crimes while they looted the planet. We do not let them build super computers to try and jet off the planet by destroying what’s left of our ecosystem. We refuse to use oil ever again, even if we have to sit in the dark and switch to alternative and palliative medicines. [For example, it’s likely I’ve got cancer or will develop it in the future; odds are not in my favor. I’d rather die earlier and let the next generations live than consume another drop of oil.] Grace Lee Boggs speaks of this as “living simply so that others might simply live.” When is the last time you have really lived? Have any of us under this system? We throw away these goddamn screens that are killing us and the plabet. Tech cannot solve where we are at, but Land Back can. What you’re suggesting feels like a suicidal moral bypass. At first, it sounds like a reasonable thing: forgiveness. But it’s not. It’s making excuses for rich white men until the end of time. Nothing changes if nothing changes. I am not saying many of us will not die. Of course we will. What I’m saying is that we ought to have our lives back to enjoy them and care for each other as we witness and experience and try to mitigate as much as we can a mass extinction event. Forgiveness, as an emotional energy, does not get us the boundaries we need to make a change, whether or not they “allow” it. No one is going to save us but us, and we can still save each other and die at the same time. I don’t know about you, but I want the rest of my life back. I want to be with the world and save what I can. My righteous anger, along with yours, can topple Goliath.
We steal their keys and lock them out.
Forgive them - be succinct and excruciatingly clear.
Nothing could annoy them more.