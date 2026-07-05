your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Jason Gael's avatar
Jason Gael
4h

We steal their keys and lock them out.

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1 reply by ✨your weirdo friend✨
Apeetha Arunagiri's avatar
Apeetha Arunagiri
2h

Forgive them - be succinct and excruciatingly clear.

Nothing could annoy them more.

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