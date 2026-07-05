Note: This essay is in harmony with Kati Reijonen. I found this post as she is grieving, and I responded as a lifeline— for Kati, for me, and for everyone else who thinks our only option might look like parricidal resignation with our lot.



Let’s start with what we’re not going to do. We’re not doing this. Not ever.

I don’t usually write tomes in people’s comments, but I did this time. But I responded to Kati with what follows, because it felt needed. We are encouraged to harbor these thoughts; indeed, we have been socialized into this thinking. Were it not for her grief, it almost reads as if billionaire themselves were to have commissioned it [she is not billionaire-affiliated, however. she’s just a person grieving]. Even so, this story and others like it will eventually circulate, because, again, we have been acculturated to the endless despair of wendigo— many of us for our entire lives. They teach us to tell stories that allow them to go on abusing us and stealing what is good and holy about this life until the bitter end. I rebuke it.

what we WILL do with the bunker billionaires