what you fear more than fascism
is the vulnerability of interacting with your neighbors to try and change things
in this past year working with people new to organizing, the most shocking revelation was seeing, over and over again, on loop, that people’s greatest fear is not fascism but, rather, their fear of interacting with their neighbors— of the vulnerable act of knocking on their neighbor’s door.
that is one of biggest thresholds we must cross.
I have been working to build a daisy chain in my super blue urban bubble neighborhood and the worst part is finding out how deeply committed my supposedly enlightened neighbors are to inaction, to defending white supremacy, capitalism and patriarchy. The bourgeoisie are worse than useless.