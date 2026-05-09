your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Janet C's avatar
Janet C
5h

I have been working to build a daisy chain in my super blue urban bubble neighborhood and the worst part is finding out how deeply committed my supposedly enlightened neighbors are to inaction, to defending white supremacy, capitalism and patriarchy. The bourgeoisie are worse than useless.

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