the united states is a mobster state, yes. my (maybe) unpopular take is that it’s been one this entire gd time: assholes rolled up to both Turtle Island and Africa— with swords, rifles, gold, and audacity— then pillaged, raped, tortured, abducted, trafficked, abused, enslaved, and murdered people to accommodate their criminal lifestyles. they called this “colonization,” as if people who were living lives before their arrival didn’t exist. in fact, they had the audacity to call the human beings they criminally abused animals— non-persons. throughout our history, descendants of these same criminals have surveilled, threatened, and executed people who’ve documented their crimes. they built a legal system designed to protect them and mask their criminality, then called it a democracy. they force commoners into a protection racket, using people’s tax dollars (not to care for each other) but to invade more countries and keep doing the same criminal shit— while calling this “country” a beacon of freedom (never answering, and even daring people to ask: freedom for whom?). they continue to gaslight now, telling you that anyone who points out the historical record is “anti-american,” by which they mean “don’t point out our criminal enterprise.” then they used public education to brainwash generations of kids into believing our founders shat rainbows, the people they brutalized liked/deserved their abuse, and that this whole criminal enterprise is both divine providence and manifest destiny. i don’t know about you, but i want to manifest some fucking accountability, because i’m done with this bullshit. trump ain’t new— he’s just our government’s ugliest and (ironically) most honest face. this timeline isn’t some national aberration it’s our government operating with its mask off. that’s why damn near everyone we send to represent us in congress sells us out: it’s a criminal enterprise for greedy, lazy, racist conmen, and it’s hard to fight back against a mobster machine of such magnitude. patriotism doesn’t mean wrapping yourself in the flag and looking the other way, while the criminal-class and their tax-funded mascots steal our resources to do more crime in the name of national security. national security for whom? have you ever felt fucking secure in this country? i sure as shit haven’t. i’m done pretending what we live is normal, when this country is a criminal racket which has held onto its power by keeping damn near everyone living in some state of trauma and precarity. patriotism is loving your neighbors enough to say the empire has no clothes. our government was founded on an ouroboros of lies and criminality. if you want a different timeline: it’s time to speak the truth and shame the devil. it’s past time to break the generational curses of white supremacy and settler colonialism. we’re stuck here in this timeline, on this land, together— the question remains: what will we do with the time we have left? do we have the courage to stop lying, to stop giving criminality cover? do we have the courage to right wrongs and to live in right relationship? or are we going to let colonizers loot and kill us some more, while claiming to be victims of our bestial nature, in the name of a god they’ve invented in their image— which has (once more) been forced on a population at scale? time shall tell. as for me, i’m done with the expectation that i airbrush and sane-wash thieving racist conmen’s bullshit.