your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheryl's avatar
Sheryl
5d

Very Well Said 👍✌️👊🔥

Reply
Share
Dan Mage's avatar
Dan Mage
4d

Haven't felt "secure" since the age of 3. 7 (or is it 8) of my nine lives are gone. I feel strangely relaxed tonight. Work on the piece I have committed to is happening. Being this old has its advantages too.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 weirdo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture