dear straight cisgender friends,

please accept my formal invitation to celebrate traditional pride month. the first pride “celebrations” were a protest against unjust police brutality and the chronic infringement of people’s constitutional rights. so let’s celebrate pride with protests all month, in honor of our lgbtqia+ elders.

this is how pride month will be observed in 2026—the only way that honors the struggle we’re in and the labor of our elders: we are meeting outside of concentration camps that are holding our neighbors. bring pride flags, american flags, signs, drag performers, inflatable costumes, families of all ages, and instruments of all kinds. we’re gonna keep coming back, every day, until they let our unjustly abducted neighbors out of camps, where they are being tortured by state-sanctioned bigots.

if you’re outside the united states, and you want to join us for pride month, bring your month-long pride protests to the us embassy near you. we need your solidarity.