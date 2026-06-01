we're doing pride different this year
dear straight cisgender friends,
please accept my formal invitation to celebrate traditional pride month. the first pride “celebrations” were a protest against unjust police brutality and the chronic infringement of people’s constitutional rights. so let’s celebrate pride with protests all month, in honor of our lgbtqia+ elders.
this is how pride month1 will be observed in 2026—the only way that honors the struggle we’re in and the labor of our elders: we are meeting outside of concentration camps that are holding our neighbors. bring pride flags, american flags, signs, drag performers, inflatable costumes, families of all ages, and instruments of all kinds. we’re gonna keep coming back, every day, until they let our unjustly abducted neighbors out of camps, where they are being tortured by state-sanctioned bigots.
if you’re outside the united states, and you want to join us for pride month, bring your month-long pride protests to the us embassy near you. we need your solidarity.
postscript: corporate pride celebrations are canceled. we do not take money from anti-democratic forces propping up the very fascists who want us dead. no ma’am.
it is also the only context in which i will ever accept an embrace from someone wearing one of them “free mom hugs” shirts at pride — because a mom standing up for her neighbors is one i’d be proud to hug.
I’ll be outside of Delaney
Sending you a Free Mom Hug from afar! 🤗🏳️⚧️🏳️🌈