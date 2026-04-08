caduceus revisited — by flightlessblrbs

something is really wrong with the united states. something is really wrong with the people in it. i include myself here. but i also include you—all of us. i especially include our political class and its paid commentariat.

we live in a warmongering apartheid state that pretends to be a democracy, while it keeps damn near its entire population in at least some kind of trauma-inducing precarity (if not compounded forms of precarity) that keeps us perpetually on edge.

being steeped in a toxic tea like that changes people: the way we talk about things, what we allow ourselves to feel, and what we can conceive of as possible, is all infected from this space.

i see it in the learned helplessness, the cognitive dissonance of our alleged “law and order,” the meme-ing of human rights violations, the inability to really feel and sit with moral injury, the ease with which we abandon our marginalized neighbors, the rugged individualism that is really just narcissism, the commodification of justice struggles, the way we are siloed and fearful of interacting with each other, the jingoism and propaganda that touches every media outlet, and the beating drum of denial that keeps us from seeing just how far gone we are.

some days, i have the energy to point toward working outside and around the systems that trap us in abuse. but other days, i see so clearly the cult of us-american exceptionalism and how many people think this is salvageable— how willing millions of people are to keep sticking with the process, even as it’s eating our neighbors alive and will, assuredly, devour us all unless we break the cycle.

it’s like its own addiction, where i’m waiting on the most privileged among us to hit rock bottom… and hoping i’ll still be alive by the time people wake up and are ready to organize as a collective.

but every time i hear about midterms, impeachment, and the like, i realize: people are still not ready to change if it means changing the story of the united states— not even if it means changing it for the better. years of walking on eggshells around idolatrous, racist, angry white men has most of us too fearful of moving outside the narrative about our country that’s been handed to us, as if it were the indelible word of god.

meanwhile, our opposition means to radically rewrite the united states into an apartheid techno-fascist theocracy.

it’s hard to help a people see something they’re not ready to see— let alone change.

a coda— and case in point

i feel like I’m living in the upside down. harris’s post, just today, about her book tour and bill clinton’s tweet, yesterday, about basketball— strike me as unfathomable homicidal negligence in the face of trump’s genocidal nuclear threats toward iran.

it’s like these people live in a different world.

i’d ask what i’m missing, but i’m beginning to think my country’s politicians are sociopaths. yes, even the alleged “good” ones.

does the usa not care about genocide at all? are we all monsters? what fucking gives? how the fuck is anyone moving on from a potus threatening mass murder toward 91 million people? how?!?

then there’s this “take” from a liberal pundit, just on the heels of trump’s war crimes:

jesus christ— what?

does the commentariat actually want him to commit a genocide? framing his genocidal threats in terms of “cowardice” and “blinking” suggests the appropriate response was him following through with mass murder— and that what really matters is the cost of petrol and whether or not the usa “got a deal.”

this is the logic of brutality, which permeates all political stripes in the usa, and it’s repulsive.

we cannot heal what we refuse to feel

i’m not alone here in clocking the bipartisan brutality. it’s like we’re watching the mask slip in real time— a predatory elite telling us exactly who they are. one side announces its intention to kill us, while the other side shrugs, goes on book tours, and talks about basketball. if it weren’t for other people voicing similar concerns, the cognitive dissonance would drive me mad.