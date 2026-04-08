your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Lucy A Howey's avatar
Lucy A Howey
2h

The worst part is feeling today like I'm the crazy one. Like somehow i imagined yesterday

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Alison Hadley's avatar
Alison Hadley
2hEdited

I think my friend, Paul Levy (Awaken in the Dream) would say you've articulated a very real condition...an existential dialectic being played out on the world stage. You see the shadow we must all be carrying at some level. Your Daisy Chain and your creative ideas are an antidote, attempting to move us in healthier directions. We all can get discouraged at points. For me, sometimes I have to go to the Muppets for solice or....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eL23wuzDmhw

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