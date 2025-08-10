If you are a lover and a dreamer who has been broken wide open by the pain, despair, and disarray in this moment, The Daisy Chain is for you. If you have ever asked yourself: “When is someone gonna come and help organize us,” the Daisy Chain is for you. If you know in your gut that we need a historic front of coordinated, nonviolent civil disobedience, the Daisy Chain is for you.

The Daisy Chain Revolution is centered on the truth that engaged neighbors are the antidote to fascism. Supporting that claim is another truth about community organizing: every single person has a place in a pro-democracy movement-- every talent, skill, interest, and resource is an asset to the movement.

Building off these two assumptions, the Daisy Chain comprises 19 interlocking campaigns, based on constructive programs (giving back to each other what the regime is trying to take from us), obstructive programs (using nonviolent civil disobedience to obstruct our neighbors and our civil rights from being disappeared), and creative programs (building joy-filled beloved community to ground with deep roots).

The beauty of this plan is that it is leader-full, diffuse in nature, attractive in its joyfulness and, most of all, that it refuses to accept a fascist regime's terms of engagement: to cower in fear or fight in the streets. If you’re interested in learning more, listen to this podcast episode:

Neighbors, we’re working on the Daisy Chain with some really excellent orgs, people who have been doing this stuff for a long time and who are deeply committed to making sure the Daisy Chain blueprint we roll out will not only empower you but assure you that there’s another side to this conflict. We aren’t just building a nonviolent civil resistance front: we’re also building what comes next.

You are not alone. Do not despair. Organize. The Daisy Chain is here to help you create a daisy chain in your zip code, with the eventual goal of moving together in a nationwide, peaceful murmuration to shut this nonsense down and build government that works for everyday people.

There are no half-measures here. We’re not going back to the same broken system, that pits neighbor against neighbor, that has endless money for war and billionaire tax breaks but no money for everyday people. The Daisy Chain believes governments should work to the benefit of everyday people, not billionaires, venture capitalists, religious extremists, and war profiteers.

We’re not giving you something to mobilize against (fascism) but also something worth mobilizing for (our collective liberation). Join us.