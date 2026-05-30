we need to have "the talk"

To begin, I need you to read this note from Ibhram X. Kendi:

I need you to understand that, with this post on whitehouse.gov, the executive branch has characterized every immigrant, every trans person, every Black person, every asylum seeker, every Hispanic person as a non-human alien. This framing literally seeks to strip us of personhood, of our rights, and of community belonging and protection.

This will be used to engage in genocide, and I need you to understand what genocide is. To help you understand what genocide is, I refer you to the Lemkin Institute for Human Protection and Genocide Prevent, which relays its criteria for assessing genocide. I would also like to call your attention to the escalation of fascism— from the moment when Elon Musk gave a Nazi salute after Trump’s inauguration. The Lemkin Institute issues red flag warnings for people at imminent risk of being targeted for genocide. I encourage you to read these memos. I also encourage you to educate yourselves when it comes to the mechanisms for enacting a genocide against a targeted group, which the Lemkin Institute has articulated in its resource on “The Ten Patterns of Genocide.” It is important that you engage with these works, because it is no longer possible for you to say you did not know what is coming.

All that being said, you know that I am not a person to pull you into despair. I call your urgent attention to this, not just because my life and the lives of people I love are on the line but also because there is something you can do to stop this.

This live video recording is long and, unless you’re a dedicated listener, or you’re aces at listening to podcasts on double-speed, my guess is that many people will choose to skip listening to this episode. Neighbor, I wish I had the talent of brevity, but, in this case, I think length and nuance are called for.

I also mention how neighbors can upend fascism where it takes place: in their neighborhoods. I mention how people can get into formation and prevent people from being targeted by violent fascists. To learn more about how to use strategic nonviolent organizing to mobilize your neighbors, I am going to refer you to my brief essay on “The Daisy Chain: A Neighbor’s Guide to Mass Cooperation” (linked below). I will also refer you to the International Center for Nonviolent Conflict’s free library. Pay particular attention to Gene Sharp’s From Dictatorship to Democracy and Peter Ackerman’s The Checklist to End Tyranny. I would also like to call attention to the ICNC’s free upcoming trainings for democracy protectors and people mobilizing to protect civil rights. I suggest taking these trainings and recommending them to friends.

Thank you Beth Cruz, PJ Schuster, Mnera, Laura Tompkins, Lynette, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.