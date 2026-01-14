we already know what to do: organize

I’m going to keep this short: I recorded this Substack Live video to plug this video, linked below, where I’m trying to give you a loose set of choreography about how to organize your neighbors.

Once more with feeling I’m not saying I’ve “got it all figured out.” I’m saying: take my rough draft and adapt it to your communities. Take what you want and scrap the rest. We need some way to organize our communities and move in a semi-coordinated ecosystem of resistance before we’ll ever be able to make national moves. And right now, what matters most is our local communities, because they’re using a private police force (loyal only to Trump) to terrorize communities who are not sufficiently obedient— not to the law but to the whims of a mad tyrant who believes he is the president of Venezuela and his bad-beard boy-liner who has decided to create an independent prosecutorial force that is answerable only to the presidency. That’s unmasked dictatorship, neighbor.

I’m not asking you to follow me like I’m some general. I’m a community college teacher and organizer trying to point you to your agency— because we have so much of it, and we can use it to overcome these anti-American hate-mongers.

What I’m inviting you to do is host some pro-democracy parties and play with the framework described in the video below to game out how to organize your neighborhoods.

That’s the ask.

That’s also where our agency resides.

Hop off the carousel to hell that is our current algorithm. Reorient locally, and organize in a way that is innovative, strategic, playful, and disciplined in nonviolence.