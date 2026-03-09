want a general strike? start here. let's shut this shit down.

I see people frustrated, and I am too. You want the protest to escalate into something meaningful that shuts this shit down. Some of you are also afraid. So am I. But do not be gaslit into believing we aren’t a 250-year-old democracy. We have every right, no matter what anyone says, to exercise our constitutional rights— and that includes proudly and openly acing as a democracy defender.

If you want this to end, we need rolling general strike, exceptionally organized communities to hold that strike, and a transition plan with teeth. If you want to achieve that end, you’re going to have to get out into your actual neighborhoods, talk to people you don’t know, collaborate without ego, and form a nonviolent civilian defense plan which will allow us to hold a general strike and prevent our neighbors from being abducted and trafficked to concentration camps.

This isn’t immigration enforcement. This isn’t how government is supposed to work. This is fascism. And if we don’t uproot it now, our children and grandchildren will be subjected to the cruelty of Nazis, child rapists, and religious extremists.

What is happening right now will not go away with a Midterm election, and if we don’t develop a plan, with strategy and teeth, to defend our democracy, we may not get another chance.

Stop asking for permission to organize.

Stop asking when someone is going to do something.

Career politicians will not, and cannot, save us from this mess.

We the People are the last goddamn guardrail of democracy, and we need to act like it.

Here’s how to get acting. You can’t say you don’t have a plan now. Here’s a damn plan. Go take it into your neighborhoods and make it better.