shield your neighbors — by flightlessblrbs

you can repeat the story of what fascists are doing, telling each other stories as the world crashes and burns. or. you can walk outside and shape reality. you do not have to live in their story of this world. when you act otherwise, as if you are free to build a new way, you shape a new story. the stronger story always wins— but the winning is in the doing. if fascists are acting as if they are lawless, why are we asking anyone for permission to be the protection our neighbors need? this government needs us. we don’t need them. but this tiny group of entitled bastards want all of us to believe we are powerless and cornered and unable to stop them. we can, in fact, build a world where the people and the planet aren’t disposable. we have to do that work, not the government. not business. us. we power businesses. we power governments. we are not numbers on a spreadsheet. we are not wastes. we are human beings. we are alive on a living planet that is dying from white supremacy. stop participating in their story of supremacy— stop believing institutions are entitled to engage in atrocities and human rights abuses, so long as they can find a dusty loophole in a policy they’re willfully misreading to justify it. these policies were written by white supremacists— they are breaking the rules they wrote to keep us in cages. when you break the rules, the cage is open. if they are operating in death-dealing, no man-made rule can justify this behavior enough to warrant our compliance. you don’t nod and smile and comply with fascists when they’re weaponizing institutions to commit cascading genocide that will most certainly swallow up your life as well. you stop acting like they have power. you protect your neighbors. you bankrupt businesses who comply. you stop agreeing to loot the earth for resources. you stop agreeing to fight wars, to abduct and imprison and surveil people. you start wanting a different life and you act like that life is possible here and now and you demonstrate that through your actions. sounds nuts right? but that’s exactly what these fascists are doing right now, and they’re daring them to call them on it. we’re all just acting like it’s not happening, while fully knowing it is. that’s cognitive dissonance; it’s a response to chronic trauma and abuse. any system that asks you to file in orderly lines and wait politely for a “process” to play out while extremists abduct your neighbors is a deadly, dry-rotted country. you can stand on the rotted floorboards and fall through into the rubble, or you can move to build something else, without any “very important person’s” permission. each one of us is very important, precious, and irreplaceable. stop playing by their rules, which treat us all as disposable. protect your neighbors. refuse to comply. refuse to fund or facilitate fascism. refuse to grease its wheels. do the opposite of what it asks. it is past time we pull these hateful ticks off our backs and actually build a life that is actually life-affirming—instead of death-dealing and coercive. what’s good for the goose is good for the gander.

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