Unless you’re new here (welcome!), you’ve heard me talk a great deal to you about about “The Daisy Chain: A Neighbor’s Guide to Mass Cooperation.” [Below]

The Daisy Chain is a way for democracy-protectors to make like Minneapolis and use the skills, time, talents, and resources we have to protect our neighbors from domestic abusers and bounty hunters.

The billionaires behind the machine want us sick, scared, divided, disoriented, and desperate. That’s how they win. We win by doing the opposite, and the skills you have today, right now, can help protect your democracy— and that work starts in your neighborhood, way before we get to electoral politics.

See, billionaires and their mascots need you believing that power only exists in institutions; that’s the oldest con in the book. Power is alive, everywhere, right in your neighborhoods. You and your community members are the source of that power.

The Daisy Chain works under the premise that engaged neighbors are the antidote to political abusers; fascism is a virus that spreads through communities— unlike COVID, the cure to this fascism isn’t isolation but a proliferation of engagement, a flourishing ecosystem of community that reclaims power, resists bullies, and becomes bigger than our fears.

While I have talked about The Daisy Chain a lot, I realized, just now, that I forgot to tell you the most important part. Ope.

While The Daisy Chain relies on organizing within your zip code, and linking up with other communities in a “daisy chain,” to move in formation— the way you start a daisy is likely gonna be different.

Hear me when I say this: don’t go to your family, friends, work mates, and church friends just yet. You’re likely setting yourselves up for heartbreak and premature disolusionment.

Some people aren’t yet ready, because they don’t see a viable way out, so they’re clinging to what little familiarity they have— it’s almost like they’re dissociating from reality because what’s happening is too horrible. If you go recruiting to build your daisy in these spaces, you’re likely to get shut out and feel hemmed up.

The answer, once again, is to do the opposite of what you’d usually think to do: talk to people you don’t yet know.

Neighbor, I promise you there are people who are alive to what you’re seeing— they live right next to you but they don’t know you yet. One of my brilliant friends here printed out The Daisy Chain and put it in all her neighbors’ doors; people who were interested called her and they’re meeting up. When I made my first daisy, I created a Facebook event. The daisy I was invited to in my home city started with one member showing up to the boring, bimonthly neighborhood council meeting and telling us about the group she was creating. In my new town, I’m joining a daisy that emerged out of a library flier around climate change and mutual aid.

One of the things you’ll notice about these examples is that you’re not recruiting in your known circles— you’re branching out and seeing what takes root.

I’m not going to lie to you and tell you the times ahead are going to be excellent; they’re not. Much like COVID, we stand to lose thousands of people we love as we’re building this vaccine, one neighborhood at a time. I know this is terrifying and frustrating. You have to understand: we’re working against an accelerationist fascism, and most people are still learning how to organize in times where many of the people in institutional roles are intentionally trying to gaslight you out of the story of democracy. Some of us have already had to learn this work, as a matter of our being marginalized. Our new challenge is to work alongside people who may be new but who are here now. That is a bitter fruit, but, as for myself, if they’re genuinely ready to do the work, them I’m handing them a shovel.

Please be intentional in the days ahead; love people loudly. Hold reverence for marginalized people’s anger. Try to assume people’s fuck-ups aren’t malicious. Cry into someone’s arms. Engage in solidarity so beautiful that someone writes a song about it. Tell the truth. But most of all, tell yourself the truth about your power, because your small, daily stubborn acts of solidarity, moving alongside your neighbors, is what ultimately changes the whole world.

What happens in the smallest of relationships echoes out into the world.

We can shape that echo.

There are more of us than there are of them, and The Daisy Chain helps us organize our energy into a massive hive.

The first step is being courageous enough to meet new people to get started. Some people aren’t yet awake. For now, let them be. Your job is to create the neighborhood atmosphere that arises them from their slumber.

Toni Cade Bambara wrote: "The role of the artist is to make the revolution irresistible."

Go bring your neighborhood to life!