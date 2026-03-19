your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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MsEnfranchised's avatar
MsEnfranchised
13h

Love this! I will be implementing a version of this, and will report back on my success. I will also share this with my networks of other people looking to grow their grassroots efforts.

Thanks! The world is better because you exist 💗

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1 reply by ✨your weirdo friend✨
Truth2power's avatar
Truth2power
1h

Thank you for your very hard work, sharing your strong organizational skills, dedication.🙏

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