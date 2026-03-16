your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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MS Kohut's avatar
MS Kohut
10h

It’s absolutely predictable. I did make the calls. Thank you again.

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Cheryl D's avatar
Cheryl D
11h

Working my way down the list…

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