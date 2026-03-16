I cannot believe I have to write a blog like this, but it feels pretty clear to me that we’re being set up for some kind of false 🚩 attack.

If we go on record about this, let’s hope we can stop this craziness in its tracks. Please call all of the Senators, whether or not they’re in your state. We need to be on record about what’s taking place so they can’t use this as a pretext to crack down on the American people.

Below, you will find: (1) a call script, (2) the contact info for each Homeland Security Committee Member, and (3) my cited sources.

If you’re curious, members of the committee have been hearing about this already, which is why it is imperative that we continue to call. The only we we can feasibly stop this bullshit is to be very public that we realize we’re being set up.

Script to Call the Homeland Security Committee

Hello, my name is ____, and I’m calling regarding the Senator’s membership on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. I would like Secretary Hegseth and Director Patel to be called to speak to your committee, under oath, about their reckless behavior. First, Hegseth enacted a double-tap strike on a children’s school; he also said combatants in the Middle East would be given “no quarter.” These are war crimes, which endanger both civilians in the Middle East and Americans at home. When Trump was pressed about whether he was concerned Hegseth’s war crimes would result in counter-attacks on US soil, he shrugged. Meanwhile, Director Patel cut the FBI’s counter-terrorism task force in half, and there is a 22-year-old bag boy, Thomas Fugate, who was installed in a critical counter-terrorism role. Recently, according to Military Times, four drones were stolen from a Kentucky air base; the fact that such theft was able to happen speaks to how shabby our current protections are. Around the same timeline, Patel sent a memo to the Governor of California that there “might” be an Iranian drone strike off the coast of California, which seems implausible. All of these data points lead me to believe that Americans are being set up, by these reckless appointees, for a false 🚩 attack on American soil. I ask that you use your position on this committee to demand answers. This homicidal negligence is unacceptable.

Abbreviated Script in Case You Get Voicemail

Please make sure to listen to all the call options and press the option that allows you to speak to a staffer. If you do end up getting get a voicemail, your time will be limited. Here’s an abbreviated script:



Secretary Hegseth is committing war crimes in the Middle East, FBI Director Patel cut counter-terrorism task force in half. This seems like a false flag. Hegseth and Patel need to account for themselves, under oath, right now. This is homicidal negligence.

Homeland Security Committee Members

Please call each of the members of the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee:

Rand Paul: 202-224-4343 Gary Peters: 202-224-6221 Maggie Hassan: 202-224-3324 Richard Blumenthal: 202-224-2823 John Fetterman: 202-224-4254 Andy Kim: 202-224-4744 Ruben Gallego: 202-224-4521 Elissa Slotkin: 202-224-4822 Ashley Moody: 202-224-3041 Joni Ernst: 202-224-3254 Josh Hawley: 202-224-6154 Rick Scott: 202-224-5274 James Lankford: 202-224-5754 Ron Johnson: 202-224-5323 Bernie Moreno: 202-224-2315

Correction

*An earlier version of this blog included an error of the type of drone stolen in the KY airbase. I thank people for their comments of correction. The script has been edited.

Sources Cited