your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joey Hachtman's avatar
Joey Hachtman
Dec 21Edited

It is so much worse than one imagines, that one imagines things even more evil and debased. Have you ever seen Pasolini's film "Salo"? The super wealthy are so bored, deviant, entitled and evil, that kidnap, rape and torture are just the beginning. They devise schemes that make the Grand Inquisition look like Disneyland. They believe the consumption of young flesh and blood make them potent, brilliant and youthful. It's beyond, beyond.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by your weirdo friend and others
Marcie Alexander's avatar
Marcie Alexander
Dec 21

Yes yes yes. Don’t stop. It will all come out. Too many people have seen this disgusting depraved criminal evidence. People already know. The names will burst and be revealed. Trump now has confirmed that he is a criminal child predator and a convicted digital rapist by covering up. Seems like he is an experienced sexual assaulter. Years of this. Lock them all up.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by your weirdo friend
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 weirdo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture