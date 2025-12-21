this isn’t a coverup, because we all see it and there aren’t enough redactions in the world to cover the truth. this is damage control, masquerading as an imperviousness to accountability.

it’s a denial of reality which, to succeed, would require everyone else to play along. gaslighting is a team sport; don’t play along.

keep doing damage to the narcissist’s self image. he’s a child rapist; the attempted coverup is the only confession you need. this is an admission of guilt. “disgraced child rapist donald trump” is his full title now.

he might think he can shoot a person on fifth avenue, but he knows very well such impunity doesn’t extend to the rape and sex trafficking of children.

next, expand that reputational damage to every person and corporation who backs him: pam bondi, kash patel, jd vance, steve bannon, mike johnson, elon musk, jamie dimon, jeff besoz, marco rubio, russ vought, steven miller, bari weiss, megyn kelly, erica kirk, kid rock, sam altman, mark zuckerberg, turning point usa, nra, heritage foundation, federalist society, scotus justices, google, apple, bitcoin, amazon, home depo, caterpillar, meta, fox, cbs, nyt, wapo, airbnb.

every single person or entity that stands behind a child rapist is an enabler of the sexual abuse of children. treat them as such. denounce them at every opportunity. link them to the sexual abuse of children. make people uncomfortable saying their names or associating with their businesses. socially sanction them with unbridled contempt. boycott their businesses so they whither on the vine. make these people and businesses radioactive.

each of us can do that work.

accountability comes in all forms. a person can only weaponize a system for so long until the truth finds other avenues for expression and consequences materialize outside legal frameworks meant to bury the truth.

keep pressing.

survivors are counting on us. our children are counting on us.