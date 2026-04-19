neighbors united won’t be beet — by flightlessblrbs

the same people who collapsed our ecosystem are now waging genocides [plural] to rig their odds in the inevitable mass extinction events [plural] headed our way, and we just all keep going to work like: “hey, i gotta pay that rent.” these people are actively trying to murder us, and we all keep on going. this isn’t just fascism. theses billionaires are using fascism to kill as many of us as possible so they don’t have to share a dying murdered planet with us. you get that, right? these guys are actively trying to kill us, and we’re just letting them sit on stages, attend talks, sign books, pose for photos, and be guests on podcasts. no one claps them in irons or throws them into unmarked vans, like they disappear our neighbors to concentration camps. we just lap it up and let them pillage and murder in our faces. when elon musk stole that money from usaid, he mass-murdered at least 600,000 people and counting. he’s just walking around, a free man— who stole our most sensitive data to give to a drug-addled, anti-christ-obsessed, self-hating gay nazi, whose claim to fame was looting the pentagon budget to build the infrastructure for the fifth generation warfare that leveled palestine— and now lebanon and iran [all wars of aggression for lebensraum]. meanwhile, we also know these motherfuckers are building bunkers, draining the u.s. treasury, and wrecking every system we built to care for each other. at some point, we’re going to have to face facts that, where we’re at, an election won’t save us from. people who are openly planning mass-murder don’t walk away from institutional levers simply because one side wins fair and square [which it won’t be, because they’re openly planning to rig elections now]. we must let this information sink in and shift our behavior. our collective survival depends on us building parallel systems of support, because we’re headed for a wave of famine, pandemics, and climate catastrophes [to say nothing of our vulnerability to false flag attacks]— and these hoes are just gonna let us all die. like i really need you to grasp the situation we’re in. part of the reason they’re terrorizing us and flooding the zone is so we don’t see the trap they’re building for us beyond the curtain of chaos. our job isn’t to fight for a system that’s undergoing controlled demolition— it’s to build hyper-local systems of support so that we can reclaim our power and have a plan to self-govern when this all falls to shit. they are betting on mayhem and (as epstien put it) tribalism to allow them to profit off the chaos, as we drop like flies. their plan assumes we will keep working within the institutions they’re bringing down on our heads. the only way out of this is to build power outside our institutions and learn systematized, nimble ways to take care of each other. we must stop participating in their fan fiction of “how the world works,” because it sure as shit hasn’t been working for us (or the planet).