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your weirdo friend

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MS Kohut's avatar
MS Kohut
11h

It’s absolutely terrifying but absolutely true. I’m so glad that you understand reality. It helps me get by every day. Like you, I am trying to raise the awareness to what lies ahead and the immediate need for action. I see that the masses are in denial and I’m trying to imagine a scenario where they snap out of it.

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Elizabeth Emerson's avatar
Elizabeth Emerson
10h

Thank you. I see that light at the end of the tunnel, too…and it IS the oncoming train.

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