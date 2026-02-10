if you give a fascist a cookie — by flightlessblrbs

Dear Neighboring Democracies outside the United States:

If you’re horrified by what is happening in the United States, if you don’t want to see your neighbors being disappeared and executed in the street, I highly recommend NOT voting conservative. I highly recommend removing anyone from office who cannot pass a security clearance. I highly recommend you jail anyone in your country who is freelancing with the fascists in my country. They’re not just parroting MAGA for social cred: they want white Christian nationalist violence in your country as well, abductions, street executions, open corruption, and the erosion of your civil rights included.

The Epstein class has stolen the USA’s collective wealth, gaslit the opposition party into owning the mess they intentionally made, and are now manipulating the common people’s resentment and refocusing it toward the underclasses. I see them doing this in your countries, too, where venture capitalists are intentionally making food, housing, and healthcare too expensive to access— all so fascists can say a multiracial liberal democracy cannot work. Your business elites are in bed with fascists, and so are your conservatives. The billionaire class has hollowed out conservative parties worldwide; there is no element of “conserving” anything— only grift and resentment.

Your democracy is no more immune than ours. Do not think that simply because a politician is stupid and unlikable that they won’t succeed. We said the same thing of Donald Trump. Our country hates him and, yet, he refused to go away, because the techno-fascists weren’t done using him to break up democracies so they could steal public resources and crush the common people’s rights.

Take the off-ramp. The people you were encouraged to hate want the same access to a livable life as you do, and we will win if we all work together and refuse to be manipulated by men who have no loyalties to anything but to their own amassing of power for power’s sake.

Old party alliances do not matter anymore.

Take over the least fascist-oriented parties, bend them to your will, and remake them alongside your neighbors so that they serve YOU and not the fascist elites. Use all social and political levers available to you, get behind them, and pull those emergency brakes.

You do not want anything remotely like US politics in your country. The United States has always treated its people as cattle, and you are seeing the fruits of fascist capitalism on the global stage.

Get together with your neighbors. Talk to people you haven’t talked to in ages— tell them about what you’re seeing and why it concerns you.

Don’t write off the fascist-aligned candidates thinking your community is more rational. Fascism isn’t rational. It’s emotional. If you don’t connect with your neighbors first, the fascists will. Don’t cut corners. Get into your communities, organize, and cut fascism off at the pass.

take the cookie back — by flightlessblrbs

If your community group needs help organizing, reach out to me at weirdofriend@pm.me, and I’ll do my best to help. But first please engage with the following resource I created, in partnership with pro-democracy organizations, to help neighbors organize their communities.

Share This Offline + Across Platforms

We are working against a weaponized algorithm. If this post has meant something to you, absolutely, restack it here. But also consider sharing it on other forms of social media AND directly to your friends via text, email, Signal, Discord, and the like.

Print it out and make zines, tailored to your own communities. You have my enthusiastic consent!

While I am resolute about being disciplined in strategic nonviolence, I am not worried about attribution. I’m not here to make a name for myself but here to make an impact. My reward is seeing fascism collapse in on itself, and preventing white Christian nationalists from simultaneously enacting a genocide and a world war (which, I can attest as someone who has studied them for fifteen years, is absolutely their aim).

We can stop them, but people need a map to learn how to move together. Engage with the Daisy Chain Map. Share this it everywhere— and make it your own.