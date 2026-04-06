your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Nicole Tirrell's avatar
Nicole Tirrell
14h

Yes. All of this. 💯

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WaterL¡|yPond's avatar
WaterL¡|yPond
11h

Well said!

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