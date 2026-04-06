I cannot tell you how many times I have heard someone in power refer to a marginalized person with boundaries as disrespectful— as if, somehow, people are entitled to treat them any kind of way. And most of the time, the retaliation at the hands of the chronically privileged often means marginalized people have to take a lot of shit in stride—or we’d spend our entire lives objecting rather than living (that is, I think, the entire point of supremacy culture).

To live as a free person in the United States of America is routinely labeled by those with institutional power as a sign of disrespect. This country murders people for resisting being abused— no trial, just execution, followed by a reputational annihilation. But somehow, we’re brainwashed into to policing ourselves and others as if respect grows on trees.

I’m here to tell you that respect actually means a thing:

respect (noun): a feeling of deep admiration for someone or something elicited by their abilities, qualities, or achievements.

I’m also here to tell you that certain situations and people don’t deserve your respect. There are people who abuse their abilities in order to harm. There are qualities that reflect the worst of humanity. There are achievements that sit atop the rubble of other people’s bones.

Only an abuser would demand polite silence in response to abuse. Only an abuser would reframe objection to harm as worse than the harm itself.

Sometimes, it’s important to cultivate a healthy disrespect. It can inoculate you from participating in barbarity and excusing atrocity.

I don’t respect religious figures who are idolatrous.

I don’t respect lawlessness from law enforcement.

I don’t respect educators who abuse their students.

I don’t respect political figures who say one thing and do another.

I don’t respect men who don’t stand up for people of all genders.

I don’t respect adults who don’t stand up for young people.

I don’t respect people who steal people’s ideas and exploit people’s labor in the name of profit.

I don’t respect people who won’t pay dues but demand union representation.

I don’t respect white people who don’t interrogate and interrupt their complicity in white supremacy culture.

I don’t respect women who act like crumb maidens to a white supremacist patriarchy.

I don’t respect allies whose solidarity disappears the moment it costs them something.

I don’t respect soldiers who abandon their oaths to democracy and, instead, obey a dictator.

I don’t respect governments that use democracy like a window-dressing to gaslight a people about the brutality they witness every day.

I neither respect, nor obey, any authority figure who would force a narrow worldview onto a free people— under threat of violence and poverty.

Them’s the breaks. No one is entitled to my respect.

By this point, I’d expect people to already have asked themselves what they’re willing to lose to hold the line for common decency. If your answer to that question is Why should I have to sacrifice?, my respect for you will be limited.

Some of us have been paying our whole lives.

Too many of us are not here who deserve to be here, while depraved men walk free. My compassion is reserved for the people empire scorns and the people who are worthy enough to stand in the breach— too often, those comprise the exact same groups of people.

We’re not under-resourced. We’re drowning in bystanders who want to maintain the illusion that they’re good people while refusing to interrupt abuse.

So no, I do not respect people who choose to stay on the sidelines.

People ask me all the time But what can I do? or But I don’t know anyone. I try to be patient, but these are such flimsy excuses. When a person wants to do something, they actively look around and find a way to intervene. When you want to be active in your community, you join up with people who are already doing it. You don’t ask marginalized people to hold your hand or to assure you it’s okay to sit this out.

This isn’t complex moral calculus. You intervene. Or you don’t.

It’s just that a depressing majority of people will not allow themselves to be inconvenienced until it personally costs them, by which point a lot of us will be dead. I cannot both sit with the heartbreak of that realization and do the work of comforting someone else for not yet being willing to break out of their homeostasis.

Understand. This is personal. To me? My life matters. My marginalized neighbors’ lives matter. We are trying to save our collective lives while we are drowning in bystanders and tone-policers.

My affection and respect mean something to me, which is why they are boundaried.

It’s called having self-respect. It’s called having discernment. It’s called having a moral compass. It’s called knowing the difference between humility and spiritual bypass. It’s called survival skills.

I extend grace the moment a person drops ten toes into accountability.

Not a moment sooner.

I am not The Giving Tree.