your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Xanthe 💛's avatar
Xanthe 💛
20h

To address you as a weirdo friend doesn't fit today as you were one of the few people that was acting fucking normal.

What has happened to people that they have become so numbed to reality?

Would people actually be able to wake up feeling okay tomorrow if Trump wiped out the Iranian population.

Thanks for speaking out. You inspired me to do the same. Namaste 🙏

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