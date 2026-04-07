THIS IS THE PLAN, NEIGHBOR

We strike now. Today. We use interconnected parallel systems of support [below] to hold that strike. Only emergency and essential workers should report to work.

Organize your communities so that neighbors in your postal code have food, medicine, shelter, safety, etc. We hold this strike until every member of the Executive Branch, and its appointees, are removed from office and replaced with a bipartisan coalition of governors— who will temporarily steward the country until we can hold a free and fair Midterm and a free and fair General election. Lieutenant Governors will step up in the Governors’ position. This is a clear demand with a bipartisan solution, and a General Strike—held until this demand is met—is the only viable way out of this that maintains an orderly resistance and preserves the loose union we call the United States of America.