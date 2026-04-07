The People's Emergency Break
Our legislators and military cannot do this alone. We the People have to step up.
THIS IS THE PLAN, NEIGHBOR
We strike now. Today. We use interconnected parallel systems of support [below] to hold that strike. Only emergency and essential workers should report to work.
Organize your communities so that neighbors in your postal code have food, medicine, shelter, safety, etc. We hold this strike until every member of the Executive Branch, and its appointees, are removed from office and replaced with a bipartisan coalition of governors— who will temporarily steward the country until we can hold a free and fair Midterm and a free and fair General election. Lieutenant Governors will step up in the Governors’ position. This is a clear demand with a bipartisan solution, and a General Strike—held until this demand is met—is the only viable way out of this that maintains an orderly resistance and preserves the loose union we call the United States of America.
Our legislators and military cannot do this alone. We the People must be peaceful, organized, and resolved to hold the line for our country and for the world depending on regular Americans to find their integrity and stand on business.
To address you as a weirdo friend doesn't fit today as you were one of the few people that was acting fucking normal.
What has happened to people that they have become so numbed to reality?
Would people actually be able to wake up feeling okay tomorrow if Trump wiped out the Iranian population.
Thanks for speaking out. You inspired me to do the same. Namaste 🙏