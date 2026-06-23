your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
11h

Love it! Time-bank: great idea.

Reply
Share
Dave Weber's avatar
Dave Weber
9h

Uncles Sam’s initials are a U and an S. stands for United States Of course it is us as in We the People

Uncle Sam is us.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 weirdo · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture