The United States never had the right to exist on stolen land; this is not a nation— it is a business franchise undergoing a hostile takeover, and the people running this joint see us as less than cattle, utterly disposable. For 250 years, we have been gaslit and traumatized and hollowed out by a bunch of lazy white supremacists who abduct people, steal from people, lie to people, mass-murder people, and rape kids. There isn’t a single one of us alive untouched by trauma.

But here we still are, together, on this land— and here we are, still being abused by colonizers and mass-murderers and thieves. Nothing will change until we change; this system has told us who it is for 250 years. It will never change practices, only faces. This is an abusive relationship, and it’s punched us in the face way too many times for us to believe it’ll change— particularly in the face of escalating abuse.

We don’t have to continue to be abused by this system.

We can build a new one without anyone’s permission— just start moving in the same direction together. We can rip the gd tablecloth right out under them, by moving around and outside the systems and curated narratives trying to keep us fixated on preserving our cage rather than preserving each other.

That is the assignment: preserving each other. The United States itself is a story. Uncle Sam is artifice. You and I are flesh and blood and bone and tears and laughter. You and I, and every neighbor we recruit, can collectively reimagine and move toward a better life than this—and we don’t have to ask for our abusers’ permission to do it.

We’re stronger.

They need us.

We do not need them.

I need you to hear me when I say that we are smarter than the fucking constitutional “framers.” We are better people than them. They thought they could own other human beings. We can write a life-affirming guiding documents that actually work for us, instead of constantly letting us down. We are not the only country to have ever gotten a divorce. Our neighbors in South Africa overcame their apartheid state. So can we.

We can end this centuries-long cycle of abuse.

All it takes is building a more beautiful pattern and enacting it. But that means you have the courage to do your part. Your neighbors need you.

Hear me, too, when I say this: No one needs to fire a single shot to prevail in a revolution. Only people with impoverished imaginations think first about violence. A revolution is a story— it asks us to turn around and ask ourselves if this what we want our story to be and, if it is not, to change it—together, offline, starting in your neighborhood, where you actually have power and where fascism will find you.

Like all people severing an abusive relationship, we must begin to shift our our time, attention, and energy elsewhere. Instead of giving your best stuff to your job or the news cycle or to capitalism, alchemize your protest numbers into a genuine outpouring of love and solidarity to your neighborhoods. No need to focus on the mountain. We work by postal codes.

Starting now, we build parallel systems of support so that we can give to each other whatever our political abusers take from us to keep us under their coercive control. Starting now, we stop buying shit [unless it’s local], and build a parallel economy instead. Time-banks and local sharing economies are not a new phenomenon; there are people all over the country creating time-banks. Set one up in your neighborhood—make it an expansive experience in solidarity economies— bespoke to your locality.

Starting right now, we must all, without asking for permission, we must begin the process of drafting (with actual human intelligence) new guiding documents that will help us chart a new course toward our collective thriving, including our ecosystem (of which we are a part).

Even if it weren’t written in the Declaration of Independence, we would still be more than “allowed” to abolish an abusive government, which spectacularly fails to represent the common people in any fashion. We are not children here. We’re adults and need to behave like adults, because these men abuse children, and it’s our goddamn job to keep them safe. It’s time to prepare ourselves for divorce.

Start talking to each other about leaving. Share The Daisy Chain and play with it in your neighborhood. Start giving your time, attention, and energy to the life we are building together. Move with the confidence of a subliterate FOX news anchor turned secretary of defense. If they can wreck the people’s house and steal our neighbors, then we can disintegrate their pillars of support and let the collapse bury them— not us, because we’ll have built a system that actually works for everyone and will have far more buy-in and talent and international support.

The US is going through a transition, honey— to an actually representative government with universal human and ecological rights. We not asking politely anymore. We’re doing our own damn thing without their permission— and watch how fast it’ll shift. That’s because the adversary who wins in the one with the bigger frame— and their is no frame bigger than life itself and our collective wellbeing.

There are millions upon millions of us, and we are smarter. In contrast, I doubt there are even a million of these thieving shit-gibbons left. The mask done slipped too fast. The sleeping giant is awake. Let’s move mountains together for our collective good. Let’s be the people our kids (and neighbors) can be proud of; let’s show them that patriotism isn’t blind worship of a nation but, rather, the profound love for our neighbors [our compatriots] above all else.

The greatest of these is love— in action.