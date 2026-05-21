your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Tom G.'s avatar
Tom G.
1d

My comment below:

I’ve been gay since I realized what it was at 6 years old. I’m a son, a husband, a brother, an uncle. I’m a veteran of the US Navy, a retired civil servant, well-known in my community, and a ferocious advocate against all kinds of discrimination. Especially discrimination such as this that singles out one group of the population. Nothing I have ever done in my life justifies this absurd abuse of my constitutional rights, and I will fight this with my time, my money and my community.

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1 reply by ✨your weirdo friend✨
P. White's avatar
P. White
1d

Thanks for posting about this. I've just submitted my comments. Hope it helps!

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