The FCC Wants to Put a Warning Label on LGBTQ Content, and YOU Can Stop Them
power to the peaceful — by flightlessblrbs
You have until May 22nd, two days from now, to file an on objection to the FCC’s plan to put warning labels on all LGBTQ content. The link to submit a comment is here: glaad.org/fcc
My comment to the FCC follows:
There is nothing wrong with nonbinary people or transgender people-- or any person, trans or not, who may not express themselves the way other people do. We have freedom of expression in this country. The right to express how we inhabit our own bodies and our own lives is the most fundamental speech act we have in this country. What you are attempting to do here is to engage in bald-faced bigotry, as an overarching bid to police how other people look, how other people love, and how other people understand themselves. The First Amendment exists in the country. Our embodiment, and living openly in a way that is in alignment with the truth of ourselves, as we see it, is the most essential speech we have. The only warning label I see need for is for pervert white fascist men, who need to control how the rest of the world looks and loves and expresses themselves, because the only thing that makes them feel “powerful” is when everyone else around them is afraid. You are pathetic, wrong-headed, and you will fail.
My comment below:
I’ve been gay since I realized what it was at 6 years old. I’m a son, a husband, a brother, an uncle. I’m a veteran of the US Navy, a retired civil servant, well-known in my community, and a ferocious advocate against all kinds of discrimination. Especially discrimination such as this that singles out one group of the population. Nothing I have ever done in my life justifies this absurd abuse of my constitutional rights, and I will fight this with my time, my money and my community.
Thanks for posting about this. I've just submitted my comments. Hope it helps!