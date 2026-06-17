The Daisy Chain, Part 2: Petal Overview

This is second video is offers an overview of the 19 different petals of “The Daisy Chain: A Neighbor’s Guide to Mass-Cooperation,” which describes how to build people power in your neighborhood. A word to the easily overwhelmed. Do not think of these 19 different petal as separate teams you need to have in your neighborhood. Those petals aren’t teams— they’re types of actions people can engage to address a community need, problem, or emergency.

Before I continue: I am currently working on a longer zine/booklet explanation, but I wanted to give you this basic video overview so that you can hit the ground running without having to wait on the zine to use this thing.

You can read the original elevator-pitch of The Daisy Chain here:

Did You Miss the First Video Explanation of The Daisy Chain? If So, Watch Here:

So, What Does Each Petal of The Daisy Chain Do?

Since I’ve already explained the five thematic clusters of The Daisy Chain in my first video introduction, I’m just going to skip straight to a brief description of each petal and what, in general, people moving in that petal are doing.

1 ~ Stewards Cluster: Material Resources

Food petal: creates a systematized way to grow, store, preserve, and share food

Housing petal: finds creative ways to keep our neighbors housed with dignity

Medical petal: makes use of the community’s collective skills and resources to provide each other with various forms of medical, dental, and mental healthcare

We-conomy petal: develops systems to share, borrow, and exchange goods and skills, outside of an economic system that’s pricing many of us out of existence.

2 ~ Weavers Cluster: Social Needs

heart-work petal: creates safe containers for neighbors to alchemize strong emotions into grounded action

care-work petal: assembles networks of care to support the elderly, young, disabled, grieving, and otherwise vulnerable neighbors

social-play petal: creates regular opportunities for neighbors to spend time with one another (off-screen), lessening the fear and isolation that allows political abuse to spread

deescalation petal: encourages bystanders to become engaged neighbors and to persuade security forces to refuse to enact political violence toward their neighbors.

3 ~ Guardians Cluster: Safety Needs

rescue petal: develops and executes plans in response to emergencies and disasters

privacy petal: offers tools to help neighbors avoid being stalked and surveilled

presence petal: creates a presence in the neighborhood that demonstrates each person belongs and is valued

disorientation petal: thwarts bad actors from abducting and threatening their neighbors.

4 ~ Wayfinders Cluster: Stability Needs

evidence petal: documents evidence of corruption, constitutional violations, war crimes, and other human rights abuses

information petal: shares accurate information about what’s happening locally, with a clear “so what” and direct calls to action for readers

mobilizer petal: recruits neighbors to participate in strategic boycotts, rolling labor strikes, and actions to prevent and protest electoral interference, political violence, mass surveillance, human trafficking, data centers, and environmental harm

transition petal: collaborates locally, regionally, and nationally with other neighbors to develop a transition plan for what emerges in the aftermath of this moment, including specific laws, policies, treaties, processes, and guiding documents.

5 ~ Luminaries Cluster: Creative Needs

vision petal: invites neighbors of all ages to collaboratively imagine a life that would actually feel worth living

education petal: preserves communities’ diverse cultural knowledge and educates people, of all ages, in values and skillsets that ensure our collective survival

creation petal: grounds the movement in possibility by creating community art that amplifies agency and asserts our collective right to self-governance.

But How Do We Enact This Idea?

First, it’s important to understand these two things:

The Daisy Chain is meant to be practiced together. The Daisy Chain is meant to be played with, off-screen, so that you can tailor it to your neighborhood.

Sometimes people might organize something out of a single petal, like, for example, a drum circle at the park on Sunday evenings (creation petal)— or organizing volunteer child care for people volunteering in the community (care-work petal). Other times, neighbors will active different petals (talents/skills/resources) simultaneously to accomplish a bigger team lift.

Here’s an example, let’s say your community is facing a food shortage. How would you assemble together to solve that problem? By combining petals you can accomplish larger tasks together, with a lot less burnout.

Your food petal includes people who are able to grow, hunt, gather, preserve, prepare, store, share, and deliver food.

Your we-conomy petal can make note of neighbors participating in this petal and create a time-bank as an alternate (time-based currency) which helps exchange things when political abusers make money tight.

Your care-work petal might babysit people who are doing gardening or delivery runs. Or, that same petal might working with the mobilization petal (below) to deliver meals to people who are vulnerable or directly targeted by political abusers.

Your social-play petal can host community meals and plant swaps— or they can team up with the mobilization team to make deliveries of food into a fun community ritual.

Your privacy petal might be needed to mask food deliveries to groups targeted by political abuser. They would similarly work to develop protocols to weed out abusers-posing as helpers. Essentially, they make sure people can pass the Kevin Bacon test. I think Kevin would approve.

Your disorientation petal might help disperse neighborhood food stores, because they know political abusers intentionally target food banks. They may similarly help neighbors mask community gardens so they’re less open to vandalism by political abusers’ goons. (Yes, this does happen. Yes, it’s awful. This is why it’s advantageous to disperse your community garden across different neighborhood sites.)

Your mobilization petal is your neighborhood dispatch. Their job is to help people interested in helping out get in a useful formation to get things done. They’re not bosses, just doulas who are good at anticipating moving parts and flexible enough to accept the need to experiment to meet goals. They might be keeping track of which veggies need harvested or preserved and seek out neighbors to help accomplish those tasks. They might help to deliver meals to people who are vulnerable or directly targeted by political abusers— or they might help people harvest a garden.

Your education petal could be focused on mentoring each other in gardening, taking care to involve people of all ages in this work. Young people need to relearn these near-lost generational skills. Your education petal could also create skill-shares around canning, preserving, hunting, foraging, cooking, meal prep, food safety, etc. The entire point, however, is to learn together and to complete tasks together, because many hands make light work.

Your creation petal might involve young people creating plant markers, artists making garden sculptures, woodworkers making garden beds, metal-workers making trellises, or neighbors making cards to send along to vulnerable groups, along with their metal deliveries.

The entire point here isn’t to have everyone in place to begin. The point of this illustration is to show how something like a food crisis might seem insumountable alone— risking an “every person for themselves” mentality. By doing the daisy, you create a more beautiful pattern and confront challenges together.

Remember, this is just one example. The idea here is to see any community need, hope, or issue as an opportunity to game it out together and see which petals (talents/skills/resources) you can activate to accomplish your goal— whatever that may be.

This doesn’t just have to be about problems. You could also use this method to successfully host block parties to introduce your neighbors to the Daisy Chain. There are endless ways to use The Daisy Chain; the only limit is your imagination.