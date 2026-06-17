The Daisy Chain, Part 1: Cluster Overview

This is video is offers a visual explanation of “The Daisy Chain: A Neighbor’s Guide to Mass-Cooperation,” which describes how neighbors can build people power around five community themes, which I refer to (below) as clusters.

Please note: I am currently working on a longer zine/booklet explanation, but I wanted to give you this basic video overview so that you can hit the ground running without having to wait on the zine to use this thing.

You can read the original elevator-pitch of The Daisy Chain here:

What Is The Daisy Chain?

The Daisy Chain (TDC) isn’t just about surviving this moment but building what comes next: it helps neighbors keep each other safe outside of an abusive system, it develops processes to hold harmers accountable, and it offers a collaborative vision for how to recreate (from the ashes) a government that works for everyday people, our ecosystem, and future generations to come. The daisy is a visual metaphor for building communities of support and expanding our collective capacity for nonviolent civil resistance at the local level-- eventually moving in murmuration with our neighbors at the township, city, county, state, and federal levels.

What Are TDC’s Basic Parts?

Each daisy has five overlapping petal clusters, which represent distinct yet overlapping campaigns, with each cluster focusing on a different aspect of pooling community members' skills, time, talents, and resources. Neighbors take part in petal clusters that align with their desired contributions.There are five thematic petal clusters. Each is based upon the different types of roles/activities to which neighbors feel more drawn:

1 ~ Steward Cluster

Stewards restore a neighborhood’s dignity and sovereignty by pooling community resources to make sure people’s most basic needs are met. The goal is to prevent fascists from reducing communities to desperation and division. The four petals of the Steward’s cluster are as follows:

2 ~ Weaver Cluster

Weavers focus on repairing and reinforcing the fabric of their communities to drive out the isolation and scapegoating that allows fascism to spread. The four petals of the Weaver cluster are as follows:

3 ~ Guardian Cluster

Guardians create a felt sense of safety through establishing baseline community practices and emergency preparedness plans to provide a bulwark against the chaos and panic fascists rely on to control people. The four petals of the Guardian cluster are as follows:

4 ~ Wayfinder Cluster

Wayfinders co-create a living network that moves information to neighbors and translates actionable ideas into community processes. This work prevents fascists from manipulating the chaos they create to claim democracy doesn’t work or that communities are in too much disarray to govern themselves. The four petals of the Wayfinder cluster are as follows:

5 ~ Luminary Cluster

Luminaries fuel their community’s emotional reserves, modeling courage, clarifying purpose, and offering a robust sense of hope. Luminaries are an essential cluster of The Daisy Chain, because they help shift us from a defensive stance by simply responding to fascist cruelty, toward a proactive response of shaping the world we wish to bring into being. The three petals of the Luminaries cluster are as follows:

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Participants operating in each petal meet specific objectives, while also collaborating with neighbors in other petals to meet community needs. The goal of operating within this daisy-like structure is to “work like ants,” “grow like gardens,” “spread like petals,” and accomplish big tasks with team lifts.

Because these efforts are collaborative, coverage is spread out so that no neighbor gets left behind and no neighbor ends up burnt out. This keeps us resilient in the face of the inevitable setbacks that always accompany pro-democracy work.

This regenerative style of mass-cooperation also has the added benefit of hardening off our neighborhoods and preventing fascism from taking root. But more than the fascism, our neighbors are we’re resisting, shaping the future by practicing it in the present. In the process, we build interconnected ecosystems made for adaptation and collaboration.