your weirdo friend

your weirdo friend

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Rina's avatar
Rina
3h

Thank you for this eye opening article, shocking as it may be.

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1 reply by ✨your weirdo friend✨
Jill w's avatar
Jill w
1h

Wow. Fantastic and bleak. Thank you.

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