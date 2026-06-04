guard your heart — illustrated by flightlessblrbs; painted by ✨your weirdo friend✨

I write this essay, in two-part harmony, with one of my favorite investigative researchers Dissent in Bloom 🌻— who, like me, is also an Ohioan. In addition to her heart for justice, I feel a solidarity with Dissent because we’re both moonlighters when it comes to the writing we do here. Dissent is a nurse, I’m a community college teacher. I think we both find ourselves writing, at this time, out of a profound love for our communities— for our neighbors. She makes me proud to call myself an Ohioan.

This evening, I saw the following post from Dissent, about the FBI’s alleged “raid” on neighbors organizing mutual aid outside of Delaney Hall. What I appreciate about her framing is that she refuses to look away from her neighbors’ humanity, in favor of repeating spoon-fed language from the FBI that seeks to legitimize this act of state-sanctioned terror. Her writing is razor sharp and points to the contradiction in lightning speed.

I encourage you to spend time with her words, after which my harmonizing begins.

Dissent tends to what needs healing, as a nurse and in her writing. As a teacher of writing and rhetoric, I have spent my career tending to what needs healing in the stories we tell about ourselves and the world around us. Everything we do is a story— and those stories affect real bodies, real lives. It’s important that we heal them.

Unlike my favorite investigative writer, whose writing is as precise and gorgeous as it is heart-filled, my writing often takes the whimsy path. This isn’t a self-deprecating assessment of my style: I putter on purpose, because I have learned (as a qualitative researcher) that we humans have a curious tendency to tuck our tenderest stories into digressions.

This is a tender story, about the son of a mobster, who became an FBI agent. I share it, because we are in the grips of a pernicious story. One would think that the way to counter years of coercive cultural control would be to take a sledgehammer to it. No so. Hate is a hydra; cut one head and another will grow back.

Tender stories can plant seeds that can crack an entire foundation. Or, as one of my favorite writers, Dorothy Allison put it: “Things come apart so easily when they have been held together with lies.”

I know a guy who was quite proud of himself for working at the FBI Academy in Quantico. Growing up, his dad was in the Sicilian mob and, also, a domestic abuser. I think him becoming a fed was an act of rebellion against the brutality and disorder of his own father.

I haven’t spoken to this guy since I was in my twenties, but I think about him, now, when I read words about the FBI’s raid on a mutual aid tent outside of the concentration camp, Delaney Hall. I think about how he is now being debased by mobsters to defend private concentration camps, where innocent people are being tortured at the behest of a seditionist pedophile.

He knows, I am certain, that this alleged “raid” on Delaney Hall is a perversion of morality, meant to criminalize human goodness and neighborly solidarity.

I hope he had the integrity to quit— or to be secretly documenting these abuses for a time in which they will be prosecuted. But I imagine that’s magical thinking. He was so fused, back then, with his job that I imagine he’s just fallen in line, because he’s surrendered his integrity for conditional acceptance in a death-dealing system.

There is no rationale for preserving institutions that require you to demonize your neighbors and protect criminals. The reality is that the FBI has been undercutting pro-democracy movements in the United States likely since its inception, just as the CIA has been used to destabilize countries corrupt billionaires want to exploit for resources. If these were honorable agencies, we’d live in much different world.

So many of the institutional apparatuses we’re socialized to clap for like performing seals are the henchmen of white supremacy.

I imagine training for these jobs requires you to surrender something precious in yourself to fuse with an institution. I imagine that, without that identity of being a member of a three-letter organization, they’d feel like they have nothing left. So many violent jobs have the same characteristic: they force its foot soldiers to work all of the time, to the point that the only people they socialize with are their coworkers. This breeds a kind of impunity and contempt for everyday people, and I imagine they ramp up their disdain for commoners the moment they’re asked to do the unthinkable— that false anger covers up their own self-hatred and lack of boundaries.

It is sad to think that a guy who simply wanted to save his mom from domestic abuse by a mobster would end up working for a domestic abuser and mobster. The irony? His job made him unrecognizable to his mother.

I wish I could travel through time and tell him that justice never comes from systems designed to keep abusers in power. He never had the time to learn that, because he was recruited in his early twenties, and your prefrontal cortex (where discernment lives) is one of the last things to develop in young people who are becoming adults. This is, I think, what Hannah Arendt meant by the banality of evil, how abusive systems groom you to surrender your own humanity— and the humanity of your neighbors— while convincing you that you’re a “protector.” This is also, I think, why our abusive system recruits law enforcement and military so young— so they never get a chance to ask exactly who they’re protecting until they’re too far gone.

But I cannot travel in time, so, instead, I write this for you: