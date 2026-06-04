The Boy Who Went to Quantico: On Delaney Hall, Institutional Grooming + the Cycle of Abuse
Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it. -- Proverbs 4:23
guard your heart — illustrated by flightlessblrbs; painted by ✨your weirdo friend✨
I write this essay, in two-part harmony, with one of my favorite investigative researchers Dissent in Bloom 🌻— who, like me, is also an Ohioan. In addition to her heart for justice, I feel a solidarity with Dissent because we’re both moonlighters when it comes to the writing we do here. Dissent is a nurse, I’m a community college teacher. I think we both find ourselves writing, at this time, out of a profound love for our communities— for our neighbors. She makes me proud to call myself an Ohioan.
This evening, I saw the following post from Dissent, about the FBI’s alleged “raid” on neighbors organizing mutual aid outside of Delaney Hall. What I appreciate about her framing is that she refuses to look away from her neighbors’ humanity, in favor of repeating spoon-fed language from the FBI that seeks to legitimize this act of state-sanctioned terror. Her writing is razor sharp and points to the contradiction in lightning speed.
I encourage you to spend time with her words, after which my harmonizing begins.
Dissent tends to what needs healing, as a nurse and in her writing. As a teacher of writing and rhetoric, I have spent my career tending to what needs healing in the stories we tell about ourselves and the world around us. Everything we do is a story— and those stories affect real bodies, real lives. It’s important that we heal them.
Unlike my favorite investigative writer, whose writing is as precise and gorgeous as it is heart-filled, my writing often takes the whimsy path. This isn’t a self-deprecating assessment of my style: I putter on purpose, because I have learned (as a qualitative researcher) that we humans have a curious tendency to tuck our tenderest stories into digressions.
This is a tender story, about the son of a mobster, who became an FBI agent. I share it, because we are in the grips of a pernicious story. One would think that the way to counter years of coercive cultural control would be to take a sledgehammer to it. No so. Hate is a hydra; cut one head and another will grow back.
Tender stories can plant seeds that can crack an entire foundation. Or, as one of my favorite writers, Dorothy Allison put it: “Things come apart so easily when they have been held together with lies.1”
I know a guy who was quite proud of himself for working at the FBI Academy in Quantico. Growing up, his dad was in the Sicilian mob and, also, a domestic abuser. I think him becoming a fed was an act of rebellion against the brutality and disorder of his own father.
I haven’t spoken to this guy since I was in my twenties, but I think about him, now, when I read words about the FBI’s raid on a mutual aid tent outside of the concentration camp, Delaney Hall. I think about how he is now being debased by mobsters to defend private concentration camps, where innocent people are being tortured at the behest of a seditionist pedophile.
He knows, I am certain, that this alleged “raid” on Delaney Hall is a perversion of morality, meant to criminalize human goodness and neighborly solidarity2.
I hope he had the integrity to quit— or to be secretly documenting these abuses for a time in which they will be prosecuted. But I imagine that’s magical thinking. He was so fused, back then, with his job that I imagine he’s just fallen in line, because he’s surrendered his integrity for conditional acceptance in a death-dealing system.
There is no rationale for preserving institutions that require you to demonize your neighbors and protect criminals. The reality is that the FBI has been undercutting pro-democracy movements in the United States likely since its inception, just as the CIA has been used to destabilize countries corrupt billionaires want to exploit for resources. If these were honorable agencies3, we’d live in much different world.
So many of the institutional apparatuses we’re socialized to clap for like performing seals are the henchmen of white supremacy.
I imagine training for these jobs requires you to surrender something precious in yourself to fuse with an institution. I imagine that, without that identity of being a member of a three-letter organization, they’d feel like they have nothing left. So many violent jobs have the same characteristic: they force its foot soldiers to work all of the time, to the point that the only people they socialize with are their coworkers. This breeds a kind of impunity and contempt for everyday people, and I imagine they ramp up their disdain for commoners the moment they’re asked to do the unthinkable— that false anger covers up their own self-hatred and lack of boundaries4.
It is sad to think that a guy who simply wanted to save his mom from domestic abuse by a mobster would end up working for a domestic abuser and mobster. The irony? His job made him unrecognizable to his mother.
I wish I could travel through time and tell him that justice never comes from systems designed to keep abusers in power. He never had the time to learn that, because he was recruited in his early twenties, and your prefrontal cortex (where discernment lives) is one of the last things to develop in young people who are becoming adults. This is, I think, what Hannah Arendt meant by the banality of evil, how abusive systems groom you to surrender your own humanity— and the humanity of your neighbors— while convincing you that you’re a “protector.” This is also, I think, why our abusive system recruits law enforcement and military so young— so they never get a chance to ask exactly who they’re protecting until they’re too far gone.
But I cannot travel in time, so, instead, I write this for you:
Dear neighbor, do not lose yourselves to institutions and professions and policies and parties and pensions and perks of the job. You are made of infinite human stuff, and practicing solidarity with your neighbors connects you to the tapestry of life. That is where true belonging, and our collective power, live.
There is an entire universe of human experience that exists outside the militarized borders of what we’re force-fed to believe counts as a “society.” This is why abusers need you to believe the lie “you’re nothing without me”— because we are everything when we stand together.
Keep going. Hold the line. Do not allow them to disorient your spirit; this violence belies a profound weakness. Do not cower. Converge.
Incidentally, this quote is from her defiant book, Bastard Out of Carolina, which is about growing up with a child rapist. Apt for the occasion, I think. If you haven’t read this famous book, I encourage you to take the time. I also recommend Two or Three Things I Know for Sure— which is my favorite.
This exact same strategy was used on Black Lives Matter organizers— who were teargassed, shot at, surveilled, and smeared in legacy press. I have lost count of how many organizers against police brutality tried to tell you they were perfecting their policing tactics on Black and Brown neighbors as a prequel to what they’d do to you. You didn’t listen when they told you that the IDF was training law enforcement. You didn’t listen to them warn you about cop city— just as you didn’t listen to the Palestinians begging you to care about the autonomous drones and murderous surveillance that is fueling genocide in the Middle East and in the United States. Our Black neighbors have been facing an ongoing genocide since before this nation was founded. White supremacy conditions you to see some lives as disposable— and, to stay in control, white supremacists always expand their death-dealing dragnet.
Consider that our intelligence agencies have been aiding Israel in waging a genocide in Palestine and Lebanon— and Iran and Cuba and Venezuela. Consider the decades that both the FBI and CIA sat on the systematic rape and trafficking of children, protected that criminal ring, even, in order to “gather intelligence”— under the auspices of “national security,” which was always actually financial security for mobsters who became billionaires. I repeat: if these were honorable agencies we’d live in a much different world. Indeed, we’d live in a much different country. Do you know how many Black and First Nations organizers who were executed and scapegoated by our own FBI? Imagine if our neighbors had been able to live to see old age! We live in a police state masquerading as the “most free nation on Earth.” This is why when they say things like “they hate us for our freedom,” you need to ask whose freedom. Often, when people in power use the word “our,” they mean it as a closed circle that doesn’t include you. There’s a reason those other three million pages of the Epstein files won’t be turned over; this is bipartisan theater— and the people in the know do not care about the collateral damage that goes along with the performance. Our government has always known about the child rape; they knew, and they were directly profiting from child sex slavery and human trafficking. This is America.
Anyone who has to give themselves over to an institution, surrendering free-thinking and a moral compass to the system, is a boundary-less person. People without boundaries are empty people. Empty people often hate themselves. They cover over that hatred with an anger at themselves (for lack of boundaries) that they project outward. People like this can come to reject signs of life as “disorder,” because they’ve given over every bit of themselves to a system that demanded conformity and absolute fealty. People without boundaries are dangerous, and they project that danger onto anyone who dares to live.
Thank you for this eye opening article, shocking as it may be.
Wow. Fantastic and bleak. Thank you.